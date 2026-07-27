



Switzerland-based Loft Dynamics will install South Asia’s first Airbus H125 full-motion simulator at Indocopters’ Greater Noida headquarters, marking a major milestone in helicopter pilot training infrastructure in India.





The facility will provide advanced virtual reality training for emergency procedures, high-altitude operations, and confined-area landings, supporting the growing H125 fleet across the region.





Indocopters Private Limited, a leading helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul company, will host the simulator at its Noida base. The installation represents a significant expansion of training access, enabling pilots to rehearse complex missions in a safe, repeatable environment.





The simulator is designed to replicate real-world conditions with a six-degree-of-freedom motion system, integrated glass cockpit, and a 360-degree 3D virtual environment.





The H125 helicopter is widely regarded as the backbone of multi-mission operations across the Indian subcontinent. It supports diverse missions including utility transport, corporate travel, emergency medical services, disaster response, and high-altitude flights.





With more than 80 H125 helicopters already in service across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, the demand for advanced pilot training infrastructure has grown sharply.





The simulator will allow pilots to practise emergency procedures, adverse weather operations, and mission-specific scenarios without the risks and costs associated with live flight training.





This initiative strengthens Indocopters’ role in aviation safety, extending its expertise from aircraft readiness to pilot readiness. Ajay Shah, CEO of Indocopters, emphasised that the demanding missions flown by the H125 require a very high level of pilot preparedness, and the Loft Dynamics simulator will deliver realistic and safe training for critical scenarios.





The installation coincides with Airbus Helicopters and TATA Advanced Systems beginning production of the H125 in India at the country’s first private-sector helicopter final assembly line in Vemagal, Karnataka. This development is expected to further expand the H125 fleet in the region, making the simulator a timely addition to South Asia’s aviation ecosystem.





Sebastien Borel, CEO of Loft Dynamics, highlighted that the next leap in aviation safety will come from better pilot preparation rather than just improved aircraft.





He noted that advanced helicopter simulation has often been inaccessible, requiring pilots to travel long distances and train infrequently. By situating the simulator closer to operators, Indocopters is helping ensure pilots can train more often and more effectively, reflecting real missions before the aircraft leaves the ground.





The partnership between Loft Dynamics and Indocopters demonstrates how compact, immersive full-motion VR technology can bring high-quality training closer to helicopter fleets. It is expected to serve not only Indocopters’ own pilots but also those from affiliated operators such as Global Vectra Helicorp Limited and other regional helicopter companies.





This project reinforces India’s growing role in aviation modernisation and safety, aligning with the country’s expanding aerospace capabilities.





Agencies







