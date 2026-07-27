SSS Defence has set an ambitious target of manufacturing around 40,000 weapons in 2026, a figure that includes rifles, carbines, shotguns, and sniper systems intended for both domestic and export markets.





This marks a significant expansion for the Bangalore-based company, which has steadily grown into one of India’s most prominent private-sector small arms manufacturers.





By 2027, the company plans to scale production to nearly 1,00,000 weapons, a leap that would place it among the largest private small arms producers in Asia. This expansion reflects rising demand from Indian security forces as well as international customers, with exports expected to contribute nearly half of total revenue this year.





SSS Defence’s CEO, Pavan Krishnan, has confirmed that contracts have already been secured in Armenia, Nepal, and parts of Europe. The company’s exports include indigenous sniper rifles, precision barrels, suppressors, and match-grade ammunition supplied to European defence firms.





Notably, Armenia became the first foreign military to acquire an Indian-designed sniper rifle, underscoring the company’s growing global footprint.





The firm currently has an order pipeline of about 40,000 weapons, which is projected to grow to 60,000 by the end of the financial year. This robust order book supports its expansion plans and demonstrates confidence in its ability to deliver at scale.





The company’s production growth aligns with India’s ‘Make In India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, which aim to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen indigenous defence capabilities.





Scaling production from 40,000 to 100,000 weapons in a single year presents challenges. It requires significant investment in manufacturing infrastructure, skilled labour, and supply chain reliability.





Regulatory oversight of defence exports also remains a critical factor, as delays in clearances or geopolitical shifts could impact delivery schedules.





Furthermore, the global small arms market is dominated by established OEMs, meaning SSS Defence must maintain high standards of quality and competitive pricing to sustain growth.





Nevertheless, the company’s trajectory highlights the increasing role of private-sector firms in India’s defence ecosystem.





By leveraging indigenous innovation and expanding exports, SSS Defence is not only strengthening India’s internal security apparatus but also building credibility in the global arms market.





Its success demonstrates how private industry can complement state-led defence programs, contributing to both national security and industrial growth.





Agencies







