



The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has expressed deep gratitude to the Government and people of India for their participation in the funeral ceremonies of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.





In a statement shared on X, the embassy described India’s gesture as aThe Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of India for their participation in the funeral ceremonies of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.





In a statement shared on X, the embassy described India’s gesture as a reflection of the deep historical, cultural, and human bonds between the two nations.





The embassy noted that the presence of Indian political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals, and representatives of diverse faiths at the ceremonies was a powerful expression of mutual respect and solidarity. It emphasised that this participation stood as a testament to the longstanding relationship between India and Iran, and as a foundation for strengthening their friendship further.





The embassy added that the people of Iran would never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect, regarding it as a valuable symbol of enduring ties between the two countries. It also extended appreciation to Indian officials, public figures, and citizens who expressed sympathy following Khamenei’s death.





India’s official delegation was led by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid also attended the funeral, paying tribute to the late leader.





Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, expressed solidarity with Iran, stating that her thoughts were with its leadership and people during this profound loss. She also conveyed gratitude to the Iranian government for its hospitality.





Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on 28 February this year, an incident that heightened tensions across West Asia. Millions of mourners gathered in Tehran for the funeral ceremonies, where Iranian political and military leaders pledged to continue his legacy and vowed accountability for those responsible. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran but is expected to skip the six-day funeral ceremonies due to security concerns amid ongoing Israeli threats.





The funeral ceremonies drew unprecedented crowds, with millions attending in Tehran and further events scheduled in Qom, Mashhad, Najaf, and Karbala. The participation of delegations from over 70 countries underscored the global significance of the occasion and Iran’s extensive diplomatic outreach during this period of mourning.





India’s presence at the funeral highlighted its diplomatic balancing act in West Asia, where it maintains strategic partnerships with multiple stakeholders. The gesture was seen not only as a mark of respect for Iran’s leadership transition but also as a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to regional stability and its longstanding cultural and civilizational ties with Iran.





ANI







