



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held their third conversation since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict, with Modi welcoming progress in negotiations and stressing dialogue, diplomacy, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.





The talks also touched on the recent Iran–US memorandum of understanding, funeral arrangements for Ayatollah Khamenei, and India’s invitation to Pezeshkian for the upcoming BRICS Summit.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday about the latest developments in West Asia and the way forward. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Modi welcomed the understanding reached and reiterated India’s consistent position that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.





The Prime Minister emphasised the need for sustained efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in West Asia. He underlined the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, particularly in view of the strategic maritime routes of the region. Modi highlighted the Hormuz Strait as vital for India’s energy imports and global trade flows.





Sharing details of the conversation on X, Modi stated that he had spoken with President Pezeshkian on the recent developments in West Asia, welcomed the progress made in negotiations, and expressed hope that continued efforts would lead to lasting peace. He reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait for India and the world.





This was the third conversation between the two leaders since the conflict erupted on 28 February, following US–Israeli strikes on Tehran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Modi and Pezeshkian had earlier spoken on 12 March and 21 March, during which Modi stressed the safety of Indian nationals in the region and the unhindered transit of energy and goods. He also extended greetings on Navroz and Eid.





The latest talks came days after the virtual signing of a 14‑point memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. The MoU provides for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing financial restrictions on Iran.





However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei clarified that Tehran has no plans to meet US officials at any level in the immediate future. He explained that discussions scheduled in Doha are technical talks linked to implementing the MoU, including the release of Iran’s frozen assets held by Qatar.





Additional details from Iranian and Indian readouts revealed that Modi formally invited President Pezeshkian to attend the upcoming BRICS Leaders’ Summit to be hosted by India. Modi conveyed condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and other Iranian officials during the recent war.





India will send a special delegation to attend Khamenei’s funeral, which begins in Tehran on 4 July and concludes in Mashhad on 9 July. The delegation is expected to include Bihar Governor Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.





Iranian sources also confirmed that Pezeshkian had invited Modi to Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies. Modi may be unable to attend personally due to his scheduled three‑nation tour, but India’s representation at the funeral underscores the importance of bilateral ties.





The conversation further highlighted India’s role in supporting multilateral cooperation, with Modi expressing hope that Pezeshkian’s participation in the BRICS Summit would strengthen collective engagement.





The dialogue between the two leaders comes at a critical juncture, as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has begun to normalise following the Iran–US agreement. India, which faced shortages of oil, gas, and fertilisers during the closure of the strait, has already benefited from resumed shipments. Iran has also signalled readiness to resume crude exports after sanctions relief.





ANI







