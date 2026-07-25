



Iran’s swift response in rescuing all crew members after the attack on the Mozambique‑flagged LPG tanker DISHA has been highlighted by its Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, as a demonstration of Tehran’s commitment to safeguarding seafarers regardless of nationality.





He emphasised that the incident, which involved 28 Indian nationals, showcased the professionalism and determination of Iranian maritime authorities.





Ambassador Fathali explained that the vessel came under attack by hostile forces while entering Iranian territorial waters. A distress call was immediately transmitted to the Iranian Coast Guard, which deployed rescue units without delay. The coordinated operation ensured that all crew members, including the Indian nationals, were rescued safely and remain in good health.





He stressed that the swift and highly professional response of Iranian authorities underscored the Islamic Republic’s steadfast commitment to protecting the lives and well‑being of seafarers.





The envoy noted that Iran views the safety of maritime navigation as a fundamental responsibility, irrespective of the nationality of those at risk.





The incident occurred a day after the tanker DISHA was attacked near Iranian waters. The Embassy of India in Tehran confirmed on Friday that all 28 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were safe. The Embassy added that it had been in close contact with local officials to ensure the crew’s welfare and continues to monitor the situation closely.





Ambassador Fathali reiterated Iran’s commitment to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. He described these waterways as strategically vital for global commerce and stressed that their security should be maintained through cooperation among regional states, based on mutual trust, shared responsibility, and respect for international law.





He also commented on the broader regional security environment, stating that the presence of extra‑regional military forces has historically contributed to instability rather than enhancing safety.





According to him, repeated experience has shown that foreign military intervention has heightened tensions and undermined stability in the Gulf.





Iran, he said, will continue to discharge its responsibilities with professionalism and determination to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels and preserve maritime security in this critical international waterway.





The envoy’s remarks reflect Tehran’s broader stance that regional cooperation, rather than external military presence, is the key to ensuring stability in the Persian Gulf.





The incident highlights both the vulnerability of shipping in conflict‑affected waters and the importance of rapid response mechanisms.





With the Strait of Hormuz handling nearly 20 per cent of global energy shipments, any disruption has significant implications for international trade and security. Iran’s actions in this case have been presented as evidence of its commitment to maritime safety and its role as a responsible regional actor.





ANI







