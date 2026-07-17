



India’s space program is facing a critical juncture: repeated PSLV failures, a stalled NAVIC system, delayed Gaganyaan missions, and a worrying exodus of talent have cast doubt on ISRO’s trajectory.





Despite 13 launches listed for the current financial year, not a single one has flown, raising questions about the future of India’s space ambitions.





The Navigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC), once hailed as India’s indigenous GPS alternative, has been described as effectively dead. The system has struggled with limited adoption, outdated satellites, and delays in upgrading to dual-frequency capabilities. Without urgent revitalisation, NAVIC risks irrelevance in both civilian and strategic domains.





The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), long considered ISRO’s most reliable workhorse, has suffered consecutive failures in strategic missions. These failures occurred during the third stage, preventing satellites from reaching their intended orbits.





The reasons have been kept secret, with officials only admitting to component issues linked to external vendors. This lack of transparency has eroded confidence in ISRO’s most trusted launcher.





For the ongoing financial year, ISRO had listed 13 launches. Yet, not one has flown. The suspension of PSLV operations following the January failure has created a bottleneck, leaving satellites grounded and India’s space calendar in disarray. This stagnation undermines both commercial contracts and national security objectives.





The Gaganyaan-G1 mission, India’s first crewed spaceflight, has been delayed by many years. Originally targeted for 2022, it has slipped repeatedly due to technical setbacks, COVID-19 disruptions, and now workforce attrition. Test flights remain incomplete, and the timeline for an actual crewed mission is uncertain. The program, once a symbol of India’s ambition, now risks becoming a cautionary tale of overreach.





Talent is quitting ISRO in unprecedented numbers. Reports confirm that more than 100 scientists have resigned in recent months, with the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Keralam hardest hit.





These centres are critical for satellite development and launch vehicle design. The Department of Space has responded by tightening resignation rules, forbidding routine acceptance of voluntary retirements from personnel tied to Gaganyaan and other flagship missions. Yet such administrative restrictions cannot mask declining morale or the lure of private space start-ups offering better opportunities.





The future of ISRO is now in question. If repeated failures, secrecy, delays, and talent drain continue unchecked, India’s space program risks losing its edge. The government must urgently address systemic issues, restore confidence in launch vehicles, revitalise NAVIC, and ensure that Gaganyaan does not become indefinitely postponed. Without decisive action, India’s journey to the stars may falter at the launchpad.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







