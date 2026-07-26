



ISRO has not conducted any rocket launches since the PSLV-C62 failure in January 2026, creating a gap of over six months that has unsettled scientists at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and other ISRO units, Deccan Herald reported





While private firms like Skyroot have successfully launched rockets during this period, ISRO is focusing heavily on the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, with seven launches planned for the current fiscal year.





The maiden rocket launch by a private sector space technology firm in India has been widely praised. However, many scientists associated with ISRO are reportedly upset over the long gap in rocket launches by the country’s premier organisation.





No rocket launch has taken place after the second consecutive failure of the PSLV in January. This has caused unease among scientists at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and other key ISRO units.





ISRO officials in Thiruvananthapuram have remained tight-lipped on the matter. Former VSSC director M C Dathan described the gap of more than six months as unfortunate, noting that ISRO used to carry out launches frequently. He stressed that while private sector involvement is welcome, the government must ensure ISRO does not lose its prominence as one of the world’s leading space research institutions.





ISRO chairman V Narayanan recently announced that the next launch would take place within two months, with at least seven launches planned for this fiscal year. This aligns with ISRO’s historical average of five to seven launches annually, though 2026 has so far seen only one failed attempt.





A VSSC official explained that ISRO scientists are currently occupied with preparations for the Gaganyaan mission, which could explain the absence of other launches. He declined to comment on whether resentment exists among scientists over the delay.





Those associated with ISRO emphasise that the agency’s contributions remain vital to the development of the private sector in space technology. ISRO’s website records seven launches in 2023, five in 2024, and five in 2025, highlighting the current slowdown.





Following the PSLV failures, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited VSSC as part of a fact-finding mission. The failures involved anomalies in the third stage of the PSLV, leading to the loss of payloads and triggering extensive safety audits.





The central government has recently imposed restrictions on ISRO scientists seeking voluntary retirement or resignations, as such requests have reportedly increased. This comes amid lucrative offers from private firms, which are attracting experienced ISRO scientists.





The Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight program, remains on track but faces evolving timelines due to safety assessments. Engineers are striving for an uncrewed launch by the end of 2026, though the schedule could extend into 2027. More than 8,000 ground tests have already been conducted, underscoring the scale of preparations.





The situation reflects a broader tension between ISRO’s traditional role as India’s space leader and the rising prominence of private firms.





While private launches are celebrated, scientists caution that ISRO’s continuity and prominence must be safeguarded to maintain India’s global standing in space exploration.





Agencies







