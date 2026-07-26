



India’s Kusha surface-to-air missile has achieved a significant breakthrough during its first-stage trials in Odisha. Developed by Nagpur-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), the missile exceeded the stipulated range parameters, marking a major step towards the government’s plan to establish an indigenous multilayer air defence system under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, Times of India reported





The Kusha missile is being positioned as the Indian counterpart to the Russian S-400 system. It has already been deployed by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, demonstrating its operational relevance. During the trial, the missile surpassed the expected range of 120 kilometres, achieving a performance substantially above the set parameters.





The trial is the first of three stages, with two more phases planned before final user evaluation and clearance. SDAL chairperson Satyanarayan Nuwal confirmed that the company aims to complete the second and third stage trials within the stipulated timeframe. He emphasised that the range achieved was higher than anticipated, underscoring the missile’s advanced capabilities.





SDAL is serving as the development-cum-production partner (DcPP) for the missile alongside the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Bharat Dynamics Limited, a public sector undertaking, is also a DcPP in the project. Once the missile clears all evaluations, production will begin on a bulk scale to meet orders from the armed forces.





Sources have indicated that, similar to the S-400, the Kusha missile will be developed in three variants. These will cover ranges of 120–150 kilometres, 250 kilometres, and 400 kilometres, thereby providing layered protection against diverse aerial threats. This tiered approach is expected to form the backbone of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, India’s indigenous multi-layered air defence program.





The successful trial not only strengthens India’s defence industry but also reduces reliance on foreign imports.





It reflects the growing capability of domestic firms like SDAL to deliver advanced systems in partnership with DRDO and other state-run enterprises. The achievement is seen as a milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Agencies







