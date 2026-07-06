The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally named Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed in its supplementary chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack, directly accusing him of masterminding the cross-border conspiracy that killed 26 civilians in April 2025.





This marks a significant escalation in India’s legal pursuit of Pakistan-based terror leadership.





The NIA filed the supplementary chargesheet before its special court in Jammu, naming Hafiz Saeed both in his individual capacity and as the chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).





He has been charged under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The agency has also invoked charges of waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from Pakistani territory.





The supplementary filing builds upon the original 1,597-page chargesheet submitted on 15 December 2025. That earlier document had named Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt, three terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, and two arrested accused. It had also charged the proscribed LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the attack.





The Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025 was one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years. Pakistan-sponsored terrorists opened fire on tourists at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local pony operator.





The brutality of the attack shocked the nation and triggered widespread condemnation. The FIR was initially registered at the Pahalgam police station before being transferred to the NIA by the Union Home Ministry.





The NIA statement emphasised that the supplementary chargesheet provides detailed evidence of Pakistan’s conspiracy, Hafiz Saeed’s role, and corroborating material gathered through scientific investigation, technical analysis, and extensive field inquiries.





Investigators highlighted that Saeed, already a UN-designated global terrorist, played a central role in directing the attack from across the border, using LeT and TRF operatives to execute the massacre.





The chargesheet also underscores the broader pattern of Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism. Hafiz Saeed, who has long been accused of orchestrating attacks including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, continues to operate from Pakistan despite international sanctions. His inclusion in the Pahalgam case strengthens India’s dossier against Islamabad’s complicity in cross-border terrorism.





The NIA has confirmed that investigations are ongoing to unravel the complete conspiracy, including identifying additional handlers, financiers, and facilitators involved in the attack. The agency stressed that Pakistan’s active sponsorship of terrorism on Indian soil remains a central focus of its probe.





This development comes amid India’s wider counter-terror strategy, which includes designating individuals under UAPA, freezing assets, and pursuing international cooperation to isolate Pakistan-based terror networks. The chargesheet against Hafiz Saeed is expected to bolster India’s case in global forums, highlighting the continued threat posed by LeT and its proxies.





PTI







