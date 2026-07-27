



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ said India is emerging as a trusted global defence partner and continues to strengthen its defence capabilities.





He emphasised that the country is reaching new heights in defence production and exports, reflecting its growing stature in the international security landscape.





He paid tributes to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, recalling their extraordinary courage and sacrifice. Modi said Kargil Vijay Diwas fills the nation with pride and serves as a reminder of the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers despite harsh weather conditions and formidable enemy challenges.





The Prime Minister underlined that India is making steady progress in defence and strategic technology. He reiterated that India is becoming a trusted global defence partner, a role that is increasingly recognised by countries across the world.





Referring to his visit to Indonesia earlier in July, Modi highlighted a major agreement reached for the BrahMos and Astra missiles. This development underscores India’s expanding defence cooperation with Southeast Asian nations and its ability to export advanced missile systems.





He noted that the Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket this month. He credited the achievement to the collective hard work of scientists and engineers. He added that just a few days ago, DRDO also successfully tested the Kusha missile, further strengthening India’s missile arsenal.





Modi said the nation felt proud after the successful launch of Vikram-1 last Sunday. He described it as a historic moment for India’s space sector, pointing out that it was the first rocket developed by the private sector. He praised young innovators for achieving what was once unimaginable, demonstrating skill, passion, and patience.





He linked the successful launch of Vikram-1 to India’s impressive performance in international science Olympiads, noting that the country continues to make its mark in science and innovation. He said these achievements in defence and space reflect India’s wider progress in science and technology, reinforcing the vision of self-reliance.





The Prime Minister concluded by stressing that India’s defence and scientific milestones are not isolated successes but part of a broader trajectory of innovation, resilience, and global partnership. He said the country’s growing role in defence and science is a testament to the determination of its people and the strength of its institutions.



