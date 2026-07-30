



Machilipatnam, the seventh of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, was launched on 29 July 2026 at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi.





The vessel, designated BY 529, is part of a series of eight ships being built for the Indian Navy.





The launch ceremony was conducted by Mrs Goolrukh Anand in the presence of Vice Admiral Atul Anand, Additional Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs. Senior officials of the Indian Navy, representatives of Cochin Shipyard Limited, and other distinguished guests attended the event.





The ship carries immense historical and cultural significance, as it is named after the historic port city of Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. This city has long been associated with India’s maritime legacy and flourishing trade along the eastern seaboard.





By adopting the name, the vessel embodies the spirit and heritage of Machilipatnam while reinforcing the Navy’s enduring commitment to safeguarding national maritime interests.





Machilipatnam has been designed and equipped for underwater surveillance and anti-submarine warfare operations. It is also capable of conducting low-intensity maritime operations and mine warfare.





These features make the ship a versatile platform for coastal defence and enhance India’s maritime domain awareness. Its role will be crucial in strengthening the Navy’s layered defence against underwater threats in the Indian Ocean Region.





The launch of Machilipatnam marks another milestone in the successful execution of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft program. With indigenous content exceeding 80 percent, the project highlights India’s growing capability in naval shipbuilding and integration.





It stands as a testament to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing the strength of India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and the increasing self-reliance of the nation in critical technologies.





The addition of Machilipatnam to the fleet will substantially enhance the Indian Navy’s operational readiness. It will complement larger fleet units, secure coastal approaches, and provide flexibility for diverse missions including surveillance, mine warfare, and low-intensity maritime operations.





Together with its sister ships, Machilipatnam will form a vital component of India’s maritime security architecture.





PIB







