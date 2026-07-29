



A new legislative initiative has been introduced in the United States that could significantly reshape the immigration landscape for millions of long-term residents, including a large number of Indian professionals on H‑1B visas.





The proposal, known as the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929, seeks to establish a pathway to permanent residency for immigrants who have lived continuously in the country for at least seven years.





The bill has been introduced by Senator Alex Padilla of California, who emphasised that the measure would modernise an outdated immigration provision that has not been revised since 1986. According to Padilla, the legislation could benefit more than eight million people currently residing in the United States. He explained that the proposal was first introduced a year ago as a response to what he described as the Trump administration’s harsh treatment of hardworking immigrants.





Padilla stated that President Trump’s anti‑immigration campaign has only intensified, leaving families in a state of constant uncertainty despite their long‑standing contributions to American society.





He argued that Congress must act to address the plight of millions of residents who strengthen the economy and communities every day, insisting that it is overdue to modernise immigration laws and provide a fair pathway to lawful permanent residency.





Despite the optimism surrounding the bill, its passage remains highly uncertain. Republican lawmakers are working in the opposite direction, pushing for stricter immigration controls, which makes the measure’s prospects in Congress challenging.





The legislation would amend Section 249 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, commonly referred to as the Registry. This provision currently allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to grant permanent residency to individuals who have lived in the United States since a specified date and meet other requirements.





At present, the eligibility cutoff is set at January 1, 1972. Padilla’s bill would replace this fixed date with a rolling requirement of seven years, meaning that anyone who has lived in the US for at least seven years could apply. The change would take effect 60 days after enactment.





Applicants under the proposed framework would need to demonstrate continuous residence in the United States for at least seven years, maintain a clean criminal record, and satisfy all existing green card eligibility requirements.





The measure would extend to Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status holders, essential workers, and children of long‑term visa holders. Importantly, it would also benefit highly skilled workers, including H‑1B visa holders, many of whom have faced decades‑long waits for employment‑based green cards due to strict annual limits.





For Indian professionals, the proposal is particularly significant. India accounts for a substantial share of H‑1B visa holders, and the backlog for employment‑based green cards has left many in prolonged uncertainty.





The bill could provide relief to thousands of Indian nationals who have built careers and families in the United States but remain stuck in the immigration queue.





Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin is co‑leading the measure, and fourteen other senators have signed on as co‑sponsors. In the House of Representatives, companion legislation is being spearheaded by Representative Zoe Lofgren of California.





Together, these efforts reflect a coordinated push by Democrats to counter restrictive immigration policies and offer long‑term residents a chance at stability.





The proposal, if enacted, would mark one of the most significant updates to US immigration law in decades. It would not only modernise the Registry provision but also provide a lifeline to millions who have contributed to American society yet remain without permanent status.





For Indian H‑1B visa holders, the bill represents a potential breakthrough in overcoming the long‑standing hurdles of the US immigration system.





Agencies







