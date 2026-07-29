



Bangladesh has confirmed that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has received an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.





The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry stated that the invitation has been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s office for consideration, with the final decision resting with him.





As the current BIMSTEC chair, Bangladesh has been invited to participate in the outreach session of the BRICS Summit. This invitation comes at a significant moment, ahead of 2027 when BIMSTEC will celebrate its 30th anniversary, with Bangladesh scheduled to host the BIMSTEC Summit in Dhaka. The outreach session of BRICS traditionally includes selected non-member countries and regional leaders, offering them a platform to engage with the bloc’s agenda.





The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled for 12 and 13 September in New Delhi. India’s chairmanship in 2026 is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” This reflects the group’s focus on consultation and cooperation on issues of global and regional importance, including political and economic governance. BRICS currently has eleven member states: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.





Bangladesh has expressed interest in joining BRICS as a full member. Both China and Russia have voiced support for Dhaka’s aspirations, which adds weight to the possibility of Bangladesh’s eventual inclusion.





Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s likely participation in the outreach session could serve as an important step towards advancing Bangladesh’s candidacy. It is also expected that he may hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit.





Earlier this month, on 16 July, AKM Shamsul Islam, Defence Adviser to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, praised India’s leadership in advancing BIMSTEC’s security cooperation. He emphasised the importance of deepening collaboration in maritime and cyber security.





Speaking at the 5th BIMSTEC National Security Advisor’s Meeting in New Delhi, he commended India’s role as the Lead Country for the Security Sector and reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to working closely with all member states to translate shared security visions into practical cooperation.





Bangladesh’s engagement with BRICS through the outreach session highlights its growing diplomatic ambitions and its desire to play a larger role in regional and global governance. The invitation from India underscores the strengthening of bilateral ties and reflects New Delhi’s intent to involve its neighbours in broader multilateral frameworks.





The summit in September will therefore not only be a platform for BRICS members but also an opportunity for Bangladesh to showcase its aspirations and deepen its strategic partnerships.





ANI







