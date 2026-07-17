



The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has issued a clarification regarding reports of a data leak linked to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project Units 3 and 4.





The corporation stated that the drawings reportedly leaked through a breach at Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. pertain only to conventional Balance of Plant facilities and not to any nuclear safety or security systems.





The clarification was made in response to media reports suggesting that sensitive information may have been compromised. NPCIL emphasised that the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract for the Common Services-Balance of Plant package was awarded to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. in 2018 through a public tender process.





This contract covered engineering, procurement and supply, construction, and commissioning of common service facilities.





NPCIL explained that the facilities under this contract are conventional in nature, similar to those used in thermal power plants and other process industries. They are not connected to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems. The corporation highlighted that indicative drawings and technical specifications were shared with bidders during the tendering process to facilitate competitive participation.





Based on these inputs and the requirements of the project, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. prepared detailed engineering drawings in consultation with the respective Original Equipment Manufacturers. These designs were subsequently reviewed and accepted by NPCIL after thorough technical evaluation. The corporation reiterated that the information claimed to be available in the public domain pertains only to conventional Balance of Plant common service facilities.





NPCIL stressed that none of the leaked material relates to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems. This distinction is crucial, as nuclear safety systems include reactor protection mechanisms, containment structures, and emergency core cooling systems, while nuclear security systems involve physical protection, access control, and cyber security measures.





The leaked drawings, by contrast, cover auxiliary facilities such as water treatment plants, cooling towers, and electrical substations, which are standard in large industrial complexes.





The corporation’s statement aims to reassure stakeholders and the public that India’s nuclear program remains secure and uncompromised. It also underscores the importance of differentiating between conventional industrial infrastructure and sensitive nuclear systems when assessing potential breaches. NPCIL’s clarification reflects its commitment to transparency and its responsibility in safeguarding nuclear assets.





ANI







