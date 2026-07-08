



Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has declared that the country will take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty.





His remarks followed a meeting of the Corps Commanders, where the military leadership reiterated Islamabad’s long‑standing position that any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s allocated share would be treated as an “act of war.”





The statement comes against the backdrop of continuing tensions with India, which suspended its participation in the treaty in May 2025 after accusing Pakistan of backing the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.





That incident triggered a four‑day conflict involving drones, missiles, and artillery exchanges, leaving nearly 70 people dead on both sides. Since then, water has become a renewed flashpoint in the already fraught relationship between the two nuclear‑armed neighbours.





General Munir’s warning reflects Pakistan’s growing concern that India’s recent pronouncements and projects could undermine the treaty framework. Earlier this year, India’s Water Minister CR Patil vowed that “not a single drop” of water would flow into Pakistan in the coming years, citing directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Islamabad has consistently rejected India’s claim that it can unilaterally suspend the treaty, arguing that the 1960 agreement brokered by the World Bank has no exit mechanism.





The Indus Waters Treaty governs six rivers whose headwaters originate in India but flow into Pakistan, sustaining hundreds of millions of people. Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of attempting to “weaponise” water, pointing to initiatives such as sediment removal at the Salal Power Station on the Chenab River and a proposed tunnel project to divert water towards the Beas Basin.





Experts, however, note that India’s existing dams lack the capacity to completely block or divert flows, though they can regulate timing, which could disrupt Pakistan’s crop cycles.





Pakistan’s military leadership has historically played a central role in monitoring Indian projects under the treaty. Defence officials have claimed that Pakistani teams have conducted over a hundred inspections to assess the technical aspects of Indian water infrastructure.





The Corps Commanders’ latest meeting underscores the seriousness with which the army views the issue, framing water security as an integral part of national security.





The dispute is unfolding at a time when Pakistan itself faces severe internal water shortages. Nearly one‑third of the population in Sindh and Balochistan is grappling with plummeting downstream flows, sparking warnings of an “economic massacre” from local leaders. Internal disputes between provinces over water allocations have further compounded the crisis, with Sindh accusing Punjab of illegally drawing excess water from the Indus system.





India, for its part, insists that its projects are within its rights under the treaty and are aimed at optimising water use for hydropower and irrigation. Yet Pakistan’s leadership views these moves as part of a broader strategy to exert pressure, especially in the contested region of Kashmir where the Indus cuts through sensitive demarcation lines.





General Munir’s statement signals that Pakistan is prepared to escalate its response if it perceives its water security to be under imminent threat. The warning adds another layer of volatility to an already tense relationship, where disputes over territory, terrorism, and now water intertwine to create a combustible mix.





The coming years are likely to see intensified diplomatic and military manoeuvring as both sides test the limits of the treaty and each other’s resolve.





Agencies







