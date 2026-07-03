



Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel has stated that lasting peace and stability in Lebanon under the newly announced trilateral framework can only be achieved by eliminating terrorist groups, specifically Hezbollah. She emphasised that people in India understand this reality due to their own experience in confronting cross‑border terrorism.





Speaking to ANI, Haskel explained that while Israel continues to hope for peace and stability, the only path forward is the removal of armed groups. She clarified that the trilateral framework announced by the United States last week provides a mechanism for cooperation but does not prevent Israel from acting against Hezbollah if necessary. She stressed that Israel would intervene wherever the Lebanese army is too weak to defend its country against Hezbollah.





On the issue of differences between Israel and the United States regarding Lebanon, Haskel acknowledged that disagreements among allies were natural. She underlined that both countries share the same broader objectives, identifying radical Islamism as the true enemy of freedom, rights and democracy. She noted that Prime Minister Netanyahu is focused on Israel’s interests just as President Trump is focused on those of the United States.





The trilateral framework was announced by Washington after several rounds of talks between Israel and Lebanon, aimed at ending decades of conflict and establishing a path toward lasting peace and normal neighbourly relations.





According to the US Department of State, the framework commits both countries to pursue comprehensive peace through direct negotiations with US mediation. Lebanon has pledged to restore full state authority across its territory by ensuring the Lebanese Armed Forces assume exclusive responsibility for national security and by achieving the verified disarmament of all non‑state armed groups, particularly Hezbollah.





In return, Israel has agreed to progressively redeploy its forces from Lebanese territory as agreed security conditions are met, reiterating that it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon.





Commenting on ongoing technical talks between the United States and Iran as part of the 14‑point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia, Haskel expressed scepticism. She described Iran as a violent and aggressive regime and warned that India should also be concerned. She admitted she was not optimistic about the outcome of these negotiations.





On Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon, Haskel stressed that Israel’s actions were directed solely against Hezbollah and not the Lebanese state. She explained that Israel is targeting Hezbollah’s headquarters, rocket launchers and missile warehouses, and that warnings had been issued beforehand. She reiterated that war is a terrible thing, and Israel has done everything possible to avoid it, but ultimately Israel will defend its people.





Alternative Headline:





Israel’s Deputy FM Says Lasting Peace In Lebanon Requires Hezbollah’s Disarmament