



Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in Parliament with senior Union ministers and the National Security Advisor to review the escalating West Asia crisis, focusing on India’s energy security, fuel supplies, fertiliser availability, and the welfare of Indian citizens and seafarers.





The meeting underscored coordinated monitoring, diversification of energy sources, and safeguarding the diaspora amid renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States.





The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and NSA Ajit Doval. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) reviewed the evolving geopolitical situation and its impact on India’s strategic and economic interests.





The collapse of the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States has reignited conflict in West Asia. Tensions escalated after the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, where Tehran vowed retaliation against President Donald Trump.





The dispute over the Strait of Hormuz has intensified, with the United States pressing for pre-war status of free passage and Iran insisting on levying tolls. This has triggered extensive US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure, followed by Iranian drone and missile strikes targeting US bases in the Gulf.





The CCS was briefed on measures to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products, including LNG and LPG. India has diversified sources of LPG procurement, while crude oil availability has enabled CPSE refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100 per cent, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel, and other fuels.





Expansion of Piped Natural Gas connections has been prioritised, alongside industrial substitution of LPG through the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and regasification infrastructure, and expansion of City Gas Distribution networks.





The committee also reviewed fertiliser requirements for the forthcoming Rabi season. Alternate sourcing options were discussed, with the Prime Minister directing that all measures be taken to guarantee uninterrupted supply. Buffer stocks and advance procurement have been strengthened to safeguard agricultural inputs.





The welfare of Indian seafarers serving on domestic and foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones was a major focus. The Prime Minister directed the establishment of a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance, and counselling to seafarers and their families.





Reports of commercial ships coming under attack and casualties among Indian seafarers have heightened concerns, prompting India to raise the issue with both Iran and the United States.





The government has also introduced measures to ease input cost pressures and support industrial activity. Temporary customs duty exemptions on selected petrochemical feedstock and schemes such as the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool RELIEF program have been implemented to mitigate higher freight, insurance, and war-risk costs. RoDTEP benefits have been restored to support exporters facing disruptions.





The Prime Minister emphasised that all efforts must be made to safeguard citizens and the Indian diaspora from the impact of the conflict. He also stressed the importance of renewable energy sources, including solar power and other non-fossil fuel alternatives, to strengthen India’s long-term energy independence.





Agencies







