



India has formally entered a new chapter in clean rail transport with the launch of its first hydrogen-powered train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train in Haryana, linking the project to India’s long-term energy security and the National Green Hydrogen Mission.





This initiative is part of the Hydrogen for Heritage program, which aims to introduce sustainable trains on heritage and scenic routes. The train will initially operate between Jind and Sonipat, making India one of the few countries worldwide to deploy hydrogen rail technology.





Unlike diesel locomotives, hydrogen trains emit no carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, or particulate matter. The only direct emission is water. This makes them a zero tailpipe-emission technology, offering a green alternative for non-electrified routes where overhead electric lines are not economically viable. The train carries its own power plant on board, eliminating the need for wires or diesel fuel.





The train uses Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cells. Hydrogen stored in high-pressure cylinders reacts with oxygen from the atmosphere inside the fuel cell. A catalyst splits hydrogen into protons and electrons.





The electrons travel through an external circuit, generating electricity that powers the traction motors. Meanwhile, hydrogen ions combine with oxygen to produce water vapour, which is released harmlessly. This electrochemical process ensures quiet, clean, and efficient operation.





Hydrogen trains are essentially electric trains that generate their own electricity while moving. They can be thought of as mobile power stations. The train’s design incorporates advanced fire, heat, and smoke detection systems, CCTV surveillance, modern passenger amenities, and regenerative braking. Regenerative braking recovers energy during deceleration, storing it in onboard batteries. These batteries act as an energy buffer, supporting acceleration and reducing hydrogen consumption.





The train has a design speed of around 110 kilometres per hour, though operational speeds will depend on route conditions. Fifty school students were selected to travel on the inaugural journey from Jind to Sonipat, symbolising the educational and inspirational value of the project.





Maintenance facilities have been established at Shakur Basti in Delhi, and the trainsets are authorised to operate in idle mode on the Jind–Shakur Basti–Jind route.





Globally, hydrogen trains remain rare. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, China, and the United Kingdom have either introduced or are testing hydrogen trains as alternatives to diesel locomotives on non-electrified routes. India’s adoption places it within this select group, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable transport and innovation in clean energy.





The environmental benefits of hydrogen trains depend on how the hydrogen is produced. Green hydrogen, made using renewable electricity, has a far lower carbon footprint than hydrogen derived from natural gas.





India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks to expand domestic production of green hydrogen, aligning the rail project with broader national energy goals.





India’s railways are among the largest in the world, yet many routes still rely on diesel locomotives. Hydrogen-powered trains provide a cleaner alternative where electrification is difficult or costly. By embracing hydrogen fuel cell technology, India is modernising its railways, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and contributing to global climate change mitigation efforts.





Agencies







