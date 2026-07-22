



A policeman was killed in a terrorist attack in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk, a busy commercial hub in the district.





Officials confirmed that Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty, sustained injuries during the firing and was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.





Security forces immediately cordoned off the area following the attack and initiated a search operation to track down the assailants.





The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, claimed responsibility for the incident through a social media post. The group has been active in the Kashmir Valley and has previously carried out similar strikes targeting security personnel.





The attack highlights the continuing threat faced by security forces tasked with safeguarding the annual Amarnath Yatra, a major pilgrimage that draws thousands of devotees. Security arrangements for the program are extensive, involving police, paramilitary forces, and specialised units to ensure the safety of pilgrims along the route.





Despite these measures, militants continue to exploit vulnerabilities, particularly in urban centres such as Anantnag.





The killing of Head Constable Hussain underscores the persistent challenge of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Lal Chowk, where the attack took place, has historically been a flashpoint for violence and is heavily patrolled during sensitive periods.





The incident is likely to prompt further tightening of security measures in the region, especially around pilgrimage routes and high-density civilian areas.





Authorities are expected to intensify counter-terror operations in the coming days, with focus on dismantling networks of outfits like The Resistance Front. The group, believed to be a proxy of Lashkar-e-Toiba, has increasingly relied on targeted attacks against security personnel to project its presence. The latest strike adds to a series of assaults that have strained the security environment in the Valley.





The martyrdom of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain has drawn condolences from colleagues and officials, with tributes highlighting his role in protecting pilgrims during one of the most sensitive religious programs in the region.





His death serves as a reminder of the risks borne by security forces in maintaining peace and order amid ongoing militancy.





PTI







