



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his arrival in the United States on Tuesday, declaring that his foremost priority during the visit would be securing anti-ballistic defence capabilities and advancing strategic cooperation with Washington.





He emphasised that peace must be brought closer through strengthened defence ties with America.





In a post on X, Zelenskyy confirmed that his schedule included meetings with President Donald Trump, senior members of the administration, and officials capable of supporting Ukraine’s defence. He underlined that anti-ballistic defence and strategic cooperation with the United States were the central objectives of his mission.





The visit comes at a critical time as Ukraine continues to face relentless Russian missile and drone strikes. Zelenskyy made clear that discussions in Washington would focus on bolstering Ukraine’s air and missile defence systems, a demand that has grown increasingly urgent as Russia intensifies its campaign against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.





Alongside his official meetings, Zelenskyy stated that he would join others in Washington to honour the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away earlier this month. He said that Ukraine would pay tribute to Graham’s legacy, remembering his steadfast commitment to security and freedom across the transatlantic community and beyond.





Senator Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, had long been one of the strongest bipartisan advocates for continued US military and political support for Ukraine. Since Russia’s full-scale military operation in 2022, Graham frequently met Zelenskyy and consistently backed additional security assistance for Kyiv, reinforcing his reputation as a staunch supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty.





Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s international partners for their ongoing support, thanking those who continue to help protect lives in the face of Russian aggression.





President Donald Trump is scheduled to host both Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday for separate meetings. According to the President’s schedule, Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu will centre on the war involving Iran, negotiations with Lebanon, and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords.





Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump acknowledged that he and Netanyahu were not in complete agreement on Iran but stressed that they remained closely aligned, remarking, “We have a little difference, but pretty close.”





Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office is expected to focus on the ongoing peace process between Russia and Ukraine. A White House official told CNN that “now is the time to end the war,” signalling Washington’s desire to push forward diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.





Earlier on Monday, Trump dismissed Zelenskyy’s allegation that Russia was providing Iran with intelligence on US military bases, stating, “I don’t think they’ve been doing it, certainly not at a high level.”





Both Netanyahu and Zelenskyy are expected to attend Senator Graham’s funeral in Washington following their White House meetings, underscoring Graham’s influence and the respect he commanded across the international community.





ANI







