



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Indonesia’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’, by President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the award was bestowed in recognition of Modi’s leadership in strengthening the friendship between India and Indonesia.





The medal, also known as the Star of Indonesia, symbolises unity, continuity, and prosperity, and reflects the enduring partnership between the two nations.





Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India. In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the award as a tribute to India‑Indonesia friendship, noting that it was conferred with great respect and affection.





He emphasised that the recognition was not only for Modi’s leadership but also for the collective bonds of friendship between the two democracies.





During a joint press meet with President Prabowo, Modi expressed his deep gratitude, stating that the honour belonged to the crores of Indians.





He highlighted that the award reflected the sentiments of the Indonesian people and the historic, deep‑rooted ties between the two nations. Modi extended his heartfelt thanks to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the Indonesian people for the gesture.





The Prime Minister underlined that a golden era beckons both nations. He stressed that in times of global turbulence, dialogue and diplomacy have become more critical than ever. Addressing the issue of Palestine, Modi reiterated India’s support for a two‑state solution and long‑term peace.





He noted that India and Indonesia share a common culture in history, mutual trust in the present, and a vision of shared prosperity in the future.





Modi expressed confidence that together the two nations would realise the visions of ‘Indonesia Emas’ (Golden Indonesia) and a developed India. His remarks underscored the strategic depth of the partnership, which continues to expand across defence, education, technology, and cultural cooperation.





The conferral of the Bintang Adipurna medal marks a historic moment in India‑Indonesia relations, symbolising not only recognition of Modi’s leadership but also the strengthening of bilateral ties at a time when both nations are navigating complex global challenges.





ANI







