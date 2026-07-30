



Protests continued in Rawalakot in Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as demonstrators remained camped at D‑Chowk, alleging that security forces had used lethal force against them.





Social media accounts linked to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee reported that the sit‑in had lasted several days, with participants demanding a long march and denouncing what they described as brutality and target killings.





One protester, speaking in a video shared online, claimed that armed personnel had positioned themselves in surrounding buildings and were deliberately targeting unarmed civilians.





He alleged that most of those killed had suffered headshots, comparing the violence to scenes from video games rather than real life. He said that firing continued intermittently during the night, spreading fear and terror among the public, and insisted that protesters were being deliberately targeted.





The protester appealed directly to international media, accusing Pakistani authorities of misleading journalists. He urged reporters to visit Rawalakot, see who was armed, and witness who was shooting at the people. He argued that only by coming to the ground could the truth be revealed.





Khan Ilyas Khan, a core committee member of the Joint Awami Action Committee, declared that despite the deaths, the movement would not lose hope. He said the protesters would rise again with double strength and challenge what he called cruel rulers. He accused the authorities of labelling peaceful demonstrators as terrorists simply for demanding public rights.





He paid tribute to Osama Jamil, a member of the movement, describing him as immortal and noting that the people of Poonch and the wider Kashmir region were in mourning.





The Awami Action Committee‑linked accounts also issued calls for international solidarity. They urged Brazilian trade unions, workers’ organisations, human rights groups, student movements and activists to protest against repression in Kashmir.





A poster circulated online announced a demonstration titled “Stop the Repression in Kashmir Protest” outside the Commercial Section of the Pakistan Embassy in São Paulo on Thursday, 30 July.





Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) announced plans to stage a protest against what it described as a massacre and human rights violations by the Pakistan Army in Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The allegations made by protesters and Awami Committee‑linked accounts could not be independently verified.





The continuing unrest in Rawalakot reflects a deepening crisis in the region. Reports of shootings, communications blackouts and appeals for international intervention have added to the atmosphere of defiance and grief.





The mobilisation of overseas Kashmiri communities and solidarity calls from international organisations highlight the growing resonance of the protests beyond the region itself. The situation underscores the tension between local demands for rights and the heavy‑handed response of the authorities, with the potential for further confrontation in the days ahead.





ANI







