



Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green has underlined that the Quad grouping is in “extremely good shape,” pointing to the strong sense of alignment and trust among the four member states.





Speaking at an ORF event, he noted that the recent Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila followed two such meetings last year and another held in New Delhi three months ago. He emphasised that the frequency of these engagements reflects the determination of the four nations to deepen cooperation.





Green added that more meetings of foreign ministers are expected before the end of the year, signalling the grouping’s intent to maintain momentum.





He highlighted India’s growing importance in Australia’s economic security program, stressing that New Delhi has become a crucial partner in ensuring resilient supply chains and energy security. He remarked that recent geopolitical developments, particularly threats to the Strait of Hormuz, underscored India’s strategic value for Australia’s energy supplies.





Green explained that India is seen as a trusted partner across key sectors, including electric motors, electric vehicles, legacy chips and solar panels, making it a natural source of diversification.





On the India-Australia uranium deal, Green confirmed that the government-level framework has now been completed. He explained that while Australia had earlier signed a nuclear safeguards agreement, the underlying administrative framework was not settled until recently. With that now in place, the next phase will be driven by commercial decisions, with actual uranium sales left to the private sector.





He also spoke about trilateral cooperation involving Australia, Canada and India in emerging technologies. Green said the three countries are prepared to deepen collaboration in critical minerals and critical technologies, noting that India is becoming increasingly consequential among global players. He expressed satisfaction at bringing the three nations together in these strategic fields.





On defence ties, Green pointed to the recently announced joint declaration as evidence of the growing strategic partnership between Canberra and New Delhi. He described India as a top-tier defence and security partner for Australia.





He further emphasised that maritime cooperation remains the cornerstone of bilateral defence engagement, stating that the maritime domain is perhaps the most important sphere of collaboration between the two countries.





The envoy’s remarks reflect the strengthening of India-Australia relations across multiple dimensions, from energy and supply chain resilience to defence and emerging technologies. They also highlight the Quad’s continued relevance as a platform for strategic trust and alignment in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







