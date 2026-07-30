



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated nine women officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force who successfully completed the country’s first-ever all-women Tri-services circumnavigation sailing expedition, ‘Samudra Pradakshina’, onboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.





The ceremony took place in New Delhi, where Singh praised the team’s courage and determination in completing the 314-day voyage covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans.





The Defence Minister described the expedition as a symbol of Nari Shakti and a remarkable example of Tri-service jointness that would inspire every Indian. The officers shared their experiences, noting that the demanding nature of the voyage made it both memorable and rewarding.





They emphasised that their unwavering commitment to making the nation proud kept them motivated, enabling them to overcome immense physical and mental challenges.





Singh remarked that their dedication had inspired him personally and reinforced his own resolve. He highlighted that their achievement demonstrates how firm conviction and determination can help accomplish any goal in life.





He described their capability and confidence as “incredible” and asserted that the successful completion of ‘Samudra Pradakshina’ shattered stereotypes claiming women cannot accomplish arduous military missions. He told the officers that every daughter in India could look at them and believe she too could cross oceans and conquer the world.





The Defence Minister termed the expedition as a shining example of Tri-service jointness, noting that officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force sailed together on the same vessel under the same flag in pursuit of a shared mission. He added that the expedition proved no horizon is too vast to conquer if the Services move forward together.





Singh commended the team for showcasing India’s engineering excellence, indigenous capabilities and technological advancements to the countries they visited. He said they conveyed a message to the world that India is second to none in any field.





The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar and other senior officers of the three Services.





The IASV Triveni was virtually flagged-in by Rajnath Singh on 22 July 2026 in Mumbai. He had also graced the flag-off ceremony on 11 September 2025 through video conferencing.





The Defence Ministry noted that the success of the mission was made possible through meticulous planning, nearly two years of intensive training, a dedicated 24x7 shore-based support network and the unwavering commitment of numerous organisations and support agencies.





The expedition fulfilled all internationally recognised criteria for a circumnavigation by crossing all meridians of longitude, crossing the Equator twice, crossing the International Date Line and rounding the Three Great Capes – Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope.





The successful passage through the formidable Drake Passage and rounding of Cape Horn earned the crew membership of the prestigious fraternity of Cape Horners, an honour reserved for sailors who conquer one of the world’s most demanding maritime passages.





Beyond its maritime achievement, ‘Samudra Pradakshina’ also served as a powerful instrument of military diplomacy. During port calls across the globe, IASV Triveni showcased India’s rich cultural heritage, maritime traditions, military professionalism and enduring values while strengthening goodwill with friendly nations.





The expedition demonstrated India’s growing role in global maritime engagement and highlighted the spirit of unity, resilience and excellence embodied by its armed forces.





ANI







