



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated India’s first Department of Military Medicine at the Command Hospital (Central Command) in Lucknow, marking a historic step in strengthening operational medical preparedness against emerging threats such as weapons of mass destruction and battlefield injuries.





The facility will serve as a hub for research, training, and innovation in military medicine, enhancing combat readiness and disaster response capabilities.





The Defence Minister emphasised that the threat of weapons of mass destruction continues to persist in the modern era, making specialised medical preparedness essential. He noted that soldiers deployed in extreme climates and complex operational regions face unique physical and psychological stresses, and the new department will develop medical protocols tailored to these conditions.





The Department of Military Medicine has been established under the Directorate General of Medical Services (Army). It is conceived as a centre of excellence and will act as the principal academic, research, and doctrinal hub for the Armed Forces Medical Services.





It will provide structured education and training in military and operational medicine, including postgraduate programs in combat medicine, combat surgery, and trauma care.





Singh highlighted that preventive healthcare must be viewed as the first line of defence. He called for systems that can identify and mitigate health risks early through disease surveillance, vaccination, sanitation, nutrition, occupational health, and regular screenings.





He stressed the importance of leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, wearable devices, predictive analytics, and advanced diagnostics to monitor soldiers’ health in real time.





The department will focus on key disciplines including military trauma and damage control, combat psychiatry and resilience, environmental and operational medicine, military medical logistics, CBRNe medical response, emergency medicine, disaster medicine, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as research, audit, and data analytics.





It will also foster innovation in battlefield medicine through simulation-based training, telemedicine, prolonged field care, and medical decision support.





The Defence Minister expressed confidence that the department will strengthen national security by ensuring advanced medical support for troops and reinforcing their confidence in receiving timely care during operations. He described the initiative as a revolutionary shift in India’s defence capabilities, enhancing both combat medical readiness and humanitarian response.





The facility will be developed in phases. The initial phase will focus on establishing academic programs, followed by the creation of centres of excellence in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and CBRNe medicine. Over time, it is expected to evolve into a nationally and internationally recognised hub for military medicine.





India, as the world’s largest democracy and a responsible power, contributes significantly to United Nations peacekeeping missions and humanitarian operations beyond its borders. The new department will enhance expertise in disaster response, field hospital deployment, mass casualty management, and epidemic control, thereby elevating India’s stature in global military medicine research and practice.





Singh also noted that the department will open new career pathways for young medical professionals, enabling them to pursue super-specialisation in military medicine. This will enhance intellectual capital within the military and elevate India’s position in international medical research.





PTI







