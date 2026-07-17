



Reliance Jio’s ambitious plan to deploy a constellation of about 1,600 low earth orbit satellites has received a significant boost with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre declaring the proposal technically sound, The Economic Times reported





The evaluation was carried out jointly by IN-SPACe, the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Wireless Planning and Coordination wing of the Department of Telecommunications.





This approval places Jio’s program on par with global systems such as Starlink and clears the way for the government to extend regulatory support at the international level. The company had sought assistance for International Telecommunications Union filings and orbital rights, which require coordination with other operators to avoid interference.





Neither IN-SPACe nor Reliance Jio responded to queries on the matter. However, officials confirmed that the move paves the way for India’s first homegrown LEO constellation, a development with major implications for national security and strategic defence. The LEO segment is currently dominated by Starlink, which has more than 10,000 satellites in orbit, but geopolitical tensions are driving nations to reduce reliance on foreign operators.





The capacity proposed by Jio is unprecedented in India. The company has outlined plans to deliver between 4.5 and 5 terabit per second throughput across the country. This figure far exceeds Starlink’s approved 600 gigabit per second and Amazon Leo’s planned 3 terabit per second capacity, though Amazon has yet to secure authorisation from IN-SPACe.





The orbital parameters and technical architecture of Jio’s constellation have been designed to allow coexistence with another Indian constellation in the future. This ensures flexibility for the country’s satellite communications sector as more domestic players enter the field.





Jio intends to provide fixed satellite services including broadband and cellular backhaul, as well as mobile satellite services such as direct-to-device connectivity. To support these operations, the company plans to establish 20 to 22 ground stations across India.





The regulator has highlighted the merits of the proposal, noting that it meets strategic defence requirements and reduces dependence on overseas companies. It has recommended that regulatory and policy support be extended to Jio so that India can establish its first non-geostationary constellation.





In addition to the technical evaluation, discussions have already taken place at senior levels of government regarding the possibility of hosting defence payloads on some of the satellites. This would further enhance the strategic value of the constellation and integrate it into India’s broader defence infrastructure.





The approval marks a decisive step forward for Reliance Jio’s satellite program, positioning India to join the select group of nations with indigenous LEO systems. It also underscores the government’s determination to strengthen national security and technological self-reliance in the face of growing global competition.





Agencies







