



A new missile spotted at the DRDO Aero Cluster Meet has fuelled speculation that India is preparing to unveil the RudraM-IV, the next step in its indigenous long-range strike capability.





Photographs from the event show a weapon visibly larger than the RudraM-III, which itself is a 550 kilometre hypersonic Suppression of Enemy Air Defences missile expected to enter service around 2028. The sheer size difference strongly suggests that DRDO is pushing beyond the RudraM-III’s class.





The RudraM-IV is being described as a “quantum leap” over the existing series, intended to serve as a long-range stand-off weapon. Reports indicate a projected range between 1,000 and 1,500 kilometres, which would allow the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fleet to strike deep targets without entering hostile airspace.





This capability would extend India’s reach far beyond current limits, placing strategic infrastructure and hardened military facilities well within range.





Images enhanced by defence analysts show the missile mounted on an Su-30MKI underwing pylon, with a long cylindrical body and sharply pointed conical nose cone optimised for sustained high-speed flight.





The missile’s bulkier frame compared to RudraM-III suggests a larger propulsion system and fuel capacity, consistent with extended range requirements. Tail control surfaces appear configured for manoeuvrability at hypersonic speeds, a necessity for evading modern air defence systems during terminal engagement.





RudraM-III itself is a two-stage hypersonic missile with a 550 kilometre range, designed for deep penetration strikes against radars, bunkers, and air defence networks. It features a booster stage and dual-pulsed solid rocket motor, achieving speeds above Mach 5.





Captive flight trials were scheduled for 2025, with induction expected by 2028. A missile larger than this already formidable system points to DRDO’s ambition to deliver a true long-range stand-off weapon.





Reports suggest that RudraM-IV may draw on technology from the Pralay tactical ballistic missile program, which has recently completed user trials. By adapting Pralay for air launch, DRDO could provide the Indian Air Force with a manoeuvrable quasi-ballistic missile capable of carrying a 500 kilogram-class warhead.





Such a weapon would travel at hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 5, following a trajectory designed to reduce enemy reaction time and improve survivability against advanced air defence networks.





Engineering challenges remain significant. The Su-30MKI currently carries the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, weighing around 2.5 tons. Integrating a heavier ballistic-class missile would require structural modifications and reinforced hardpoints. Nonetheless, the Aero Cluster Meet images suggest that DRDO has already begun testing carriage configurations, signalling progress in overcoming these hurdles.





If confirmed, RudraM-IV would represent a major expansion of India’s indigenous strike capability. With ranges approaching 1,500 kilometres, the missile would allow the Indian Air Force to project power deep into contested regions, neutralising hardened targets and command centres. It would also strengthen deterrence by undermining adversary confidence in their defensive networks.





The Aero Cluster Meet itself highlighted DRDO’s focus on next-generation weapons programs, bringing together over 130 industry partners to discuss challenges and solutions in developing cutting-edge systems.





The unveiling of a missile larger than RudraM-III at such a forum underscores the seriousness of India’s intent to field advanced long-range hypersonic weapons.





While official confirmation is still awaited, the evidence points strongly to RudraM-IV being under active development. Its induction would mark a decisive step in India’s march towards strategic autonomy, ensuring that the Su-30MKI fleet remains at the forefront of deep-strike and suppression missions in future high-intensity conflicts.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







