



Sarla Aviation has announced the successful completion of the flight-test campaign for its half-scale electric vertical take-off and landing technology demonstrator, Sylla 1.0. This marks a significant milestone in India’s emerging eVTOL sector, showcasing the country’s growing capabilities in advanced aerospace technologies.





Over a six-month period, Sylla 1.0 underwent more than 500 tests and accumulated over 18 hours of flight time. With a wingspan of 7.5 metres and a weight class of 700 kg, it has become the heaviest electric aircraft ever to take off in India.





The demonstrator was specifically designed to validate aircraft-level and system-level integration under real operating conditions, ensuring that all critical subsystems functioned cohesively.





The company successfully evaluated the interaction between its electric propulsion system, battery architecture, distributed propulsion, flight-control algorithms, airframe, and landing gear.





This integrated testing confirmed that Sylla 1.0 achieved the engineering objectives for which it was conceived. The campaign has provided Sarla Aviation with a comprehensive dataset that will now inform the design of its next-generation demonstrator.





As the monsoon season sets in across South India, the program transitions to its next chapter.





Sarla Aviation has already begun development of Sylla 2.0, which will incorporate the engineering learnings from the current programme.





Unlike Sylla 1.0, which focused on validating integrated systems and controlled hover, Sylla 2.0 will aim to achieve controlled transition between vertical and wing-borne flight. This transition capability is considered the defining technological milestone before the development of a certifiable passenger eVTOL.





Rakesh Gaonkar, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Sarla Aviation, emphasised that Sylla has delivered the data the team set out to capture. He noted that these learnings are already shaping the company’s next-generation aircraft, which will move towards sustained wing-borne flight.





This progression is part of Sarla Aviation’s journey towards its planned 6+1 air taxi, named Shunya, which represents the company’s vision of future urban air mobility.





The successful completion of Sylla 1.0’s campaign not only validates Sarla Aviation’s engineering approach but also positions the company as a key player in India’s indigenous eVTOL development.





By advancing from controlled hover to wing-borne flight, Sarla Aviation is laying the groundwork for a new era of sustainable, electric-powered air taxis that could transform urban and regional transport in the country.





Agencies







