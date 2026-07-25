



Security forces detained nearly 2,500 individuals across Kashmir on Friday, 24 July, in a sweeping crackdown that followed the killing of a policeman in Anantnag two days earlier.





The operation targeted former militants, suspected over ground workers, stone pelters, and separatist activists, marking one of the largest coordinated actions in recent months.





The four districts of South Kashmir—Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Anantnag—accounted for a significant share of the detentions, with estimates suggesting between 700 and 800 people were picked up from the region. Authorities summoned individuals previously jailed under militancy charges or the Public Safety Act to police stations across the Valley for questioning and verification.





The crackdown began shortly after the killing of 45-year-old Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was deployed on Amarnath Yatra duty at Lal Chowk in Anantnag. His death prompted an immediate escalation in security measures, with forces intensifying surveillance and cordoning off sensitive areas.





In Srinagar alone, around 700 suspected OGWs were detained for questioning. Police recorded 178 detentions in Baramulla, 200 in Budgam, 100 in Ganderbal, and 70 in Sopore. Many of those held were released after preliminary questioning, though several remain under investigation for possible links to militant networks.





The Anantnag attack was the first major incident since the killing of 26 tourists at Baisaran, Pahalgam, last year, underscoring the persistent threat of militancy in the Valley. The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, further heightening concerns about cross-border involvement.





Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited the site of the attack and chaired a high-level meeting. He directed officials to intensify operations against recorded criminals and individuals with known terror links.





Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and suspect that the assailant was not a local resident. In a show of force, two militants’ houses in Anantnag were demolished a day after the attack.





Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting and ordered heightened vigilance across the Valley. Kashmir has since been placed on high alert, with security forces instructed to maintain strict watch over sensitive areas and pilgrimage routes. The measures reflect the administration’s determination to prevent further escalation and reassure the public of its commitment to maintaining order.





Agencies







