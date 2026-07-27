



India’s missile shield today represents one of the most complex multi‑layered defence networks in Asia, combining indigenous systems like Akash, Astra, and Project Kusha with imported assets such as the Russian S‑400, all integrated under DRDO’s Ballistic Missile Defence program, MoneyControl reported





Recent Phase‑II trials have validated interceptors capable of neutralising missiles up to 5,000 km, placing India among the few nations able to counter intermediate‑range and limited intercontinental threats.





India’s missile shield is not a single super‑weapon but a layered defensive architecture. It blends native and foreign technologies to counter ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs, and aircraft. The system functions like a chain of security checks, where successive layers engage threats if the first fails, greatly increasing the probability of interception.





The program has been under development for more than two decades. It began with DRDO’s indigenous Ballistic Missile Defence initiative in the early 2000s, aimed at protecting strategic locations.





Since then, radars, interceptors, and command systems have steadily expanded, with Phase‑I providing limited deployment around Delhi and Mumbai against threats up to 2,000 km, and Phase‑II now extending coverage to 5,000 km‑class missiles.





Detection is the first step. India operates long‑range tracking radars such as the Swordfish, capable of spotting ballistic missiles hundreds of kilometres away. These radars feed data into integrated command centres, creating a real‑time picture of the skies. Early detection provides critical reaction time for operators to select the most suitable interceptor.





Interceptor missiles form the core of the shield. The Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, including near the edge of space. Endo‑atmospheric interceptors handle lower‑altitude threats.





DRDO has conducted numerous successful tests, including the AD‑1 interceptor engaging live targets launched by India’s Strategic Forces Command, enhancing operational credibility.





The Russian‑made S‑400 Triumf adds another layer. Though not a dedicated ballistic missile defence system, it can engage aircraft, cruise missiles, and certain ballistic missiles at long ranges. Its radar can track multiple targets simultaneously and direct different interceptors, complementing indigenous systems rather than replacing them.





At lower altitudes, the Akash missile system protects formations and installations against aircraft, helicopters, and drones. The upgraded Akash‑NG variant offers improved seekers, accuracy, and longer ranges.





Alongside this, the Astra beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missile extends aerial dominance beyond 100 km, while the Indo‑Israeli Barak‑8 provides precision interception of aircraft, UAVs, and cruise missiles.





Emerging threats such as drones and hypersonic weapons demand new solutions. India is developing Project Kusha, a long‑range surface‑to‑air missile system with three interceptor variants covering ranges from 150 km to 400 km.





Kusha fills the gap between medium‑range and ultra‑long‑range defences, countering stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, hypersonic weapons, and drone swarms. Its indigenous development strengthens self‑reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Despite these advances, no missile shield can guarantee complete protection. Modern missiles may deploy decoys, evasive manoeuvres, or hypersonic speeds, making interception extremely difficult. This is why India relies on a layered system rather than a singular solution.





The next phase of development focuses on defending against hypersonic missiles, agile ballistic threats, and drone swarms. Artificial intelligence and network‑centric warfare technologies will play a crucial role in future decision‑making, ensuring faster and more accurate responses.





India’s missile shield has become a growing pillar of national security. It combines radars, interceptors, and command systems into a unified defensive grid, protecting strategic assets and vital infrastructure. With evolving technology and indigenous innovation, India is steadily building one of the most formidable air and missile defence networks in the world.





Agencies







