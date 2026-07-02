



Pune-based Skybit has introduced the FC-H7-V2, a compact, high-performance flight controller tailored for FPV and micro drones, offering advanced processing power, multiple connectivity options, and robust mechanical reinforcement.





Built around the STM32H743 processor, it is fully compatible with ArduPilot firmware and designed to meet the needs of both hobbyists and professional UAV developers.





The FC-H7-V2 represents a significant step in India’s growing indigenous drone ecosystem. It is engineered to deliver reliable flight management in a space-efficient design, making it ideal for lightweight FPV drones and micro UAV platforms. The controller is powered by the STM32H743 32-bit processor running at 480 MHz, which ensures high-speed computation for flight control, telemetry, and sensor integration.





The unit is reinforced with professional underfill epoxy, enhancing durability against vibrations and mechanical stress during demanding flight operations. It weighs only 11 grams and measures 40 × 40 mm, with a standard mounting size of 30.5 × 30.5 mm using grommets, making it compatible with a wide range of drone frames.





Connectivity is a major highlight. The FC-H7-V2 offers 8 UART interfaces, allowing integration with GPS modules, telemetry radios, cameras, and other peripherals. It also provides 9 PWM outputs, supporting up to octocopter configurations, and includes dedicated ESC ports for 4-in-1 ESCs. A VTX port is available for HD video transmission systems such as Caddx Vista or DJI Air Unit, ensuring seamless FPV capability.





Power flexibility is another advantage. The controller supports 3S to 8S LiPo batteries, covering a voltage range of approximately 7V to 42V. It includes dual BEC outputs: 5V at 2A continuous and 9V at 3A continuous, ensuring stable power delivery to onboard electronics. A JST USB connector simplifies firmware updates and system configuration.





Skybit has emphasised local manufacturing and quality assurance. The FC-H7-V2 is designed and produced in India, backed by a 12-month warranty covering defects under normal use. This warranty excludes damage from misuse, accidents, or unauthorised modifications, but it reflects Skybit’s confidence in its craftsmanship and commitment to supporting domestic UAV innovation.





The product is priced at around ₹12,499, positioning it competitively against imported alternatives while offering local support and integration with widely used open-source platforms like ArduPilot. This makes it attractive for drone start-ups, research institutions, and defence integrators seeking reliable, indigenous solutions.





The FC-H7-V2 also aligns with India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence and aerospace technology. By providing advanced flight control hardware domestically, Skybit contributes to reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens India’s UAV ecosystem. Its compatibility with FPV racing drones, micro UAVs, and experimental platforms ensures versatility across civilian and defence applications.





In summary, the FC-H7-V2 is a lightweight yet powerful flight controller that combines high-speed processing, robust mechanical design, extensive connectivity, and local manufacturing support. It is well-suited for FPV enthusiasts, drone developers, and organisations seeking reliable indigenous UAV components.





Agencies







