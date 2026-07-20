



Skyroot’s Vikram-1 launch marks a historic breakthrough for India’s private space sector, but ISRO’s mounting talent drain and recent setbacks in flagship missions mean the state agency will be tested against the momentum of private ventures.





The challenge now is whether ISRO can retain enough expertise to sustain its national programs while Skyroot and others scale commercially.





Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket achieved orbit on 18 July under Mission Aagaman, making India only the third nation after the United States and China to host a privately built orbital launch vehicle.





The rocket carried customer payloads on its maiden flight, signalling that Skyroot is not merely proving technology but entering the commercial launch market. This validates New Delhi’s 2020 reforms that opened spaceflight to private capital, recognising that ISRO was not designed to chase the fast-growing small-satellite launch segment.





The achievement is striking because for six decades, orbital launches from Indian soil were synonymous with ISRO. Vikram-1 breaks that monopoly, built by a company founded just eight years ago by two former ISRO engineers.





The fact that the rocket succeeded on its first attempt underscores the maturity of India’s private space ecosystem. It also mirrors the American model where NASA shares the skies with SpaceX and Rocket Lab, rather than monopolising every mission.





Yet the timing of Skyroot’s success coincides with ISRO’s most severe talent crisis in years. More than a hundred scientists have resigned or taken voluntary retirement in recent months, concentrated in centres such as the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Keralam.





Many of those leaving are senior personnel with specialised experience from missions like Chandrayaan-3 and SpaDeX. The Department of Space responded on 14 July by tightening exit rules, centralising approvals to prevent further attrition from critical projects such as Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, Mangalyaan-2 and India’s planned space station.





The pull towards private ventures is clear. Start-ups founded largely by ISRO alumni offer two to three times government pay, equity stakes, flatter hierarchies and freedom from bureaucracy. For scientists who have spent years navigating slow-moving structures, the lure of agility and financial reward is powerful. This exodus comes at a time when ISRO is already facing missed deadlines and setbacks in flagship missions, raising concerns about whether the agency can maintain continuity in national programs.





Optimists argue that this is redistribution rather than drain, likening it to the flow of engineers between NASA and SpaceX in a maturing ecosystem. That comparison will hold only if India’s space sector grows large enough to absorb the churn, ensuring ISRO remains staffed for missions only a state agency can run while private companies extend commercial reach.





The risk is that ISRO’s failures could compound if talent loss accelerates, undermining projects that require long-term institutional expertise.





Skyroot’s success therefore becomes a test for ISRO. The private company has shown what is possible with speed and innovation, but ISRO must prove it can still deliver on complex national missions despite attrition.





The future of India’s space program depends on balancing this equation: sustaining ISRO’s capacity for sovereign projects while allowing private ventures to flourish commercially. Vikram-1 demonstrates the potential of that ecosystem. Whether ISRO can remain intact enough to keep supplying it, mission after mission, is the harder question now hanging over India’s space ambitions.





Agencies







