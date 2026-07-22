



Telangana has announced the launch of India’s first Green Skills and Applied AI Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, dedicated to Green Pharma, in partnership with Microsoft, MeitY Start-Up Hub, and the 1M1B Foundation.





The facility will be operational by August 2026 and is designed to train youth in artificial intelligence and sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing, aligning with the state’s Green Pharma City vision and Next-Generation Life Sciences Policy 2026–30.





The Telangana government has partnered with Microsoft, MeitY Startup Hub, and the 1M1B Foundation to establish this pioneering Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad.





The initiative is aimed at equipping young people with future-ready skills at the intersection of artificial intelligence, sustainable manufacturing, and life sciences. It represents a strategic step to strengthen Telangana’s leadership in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and advanced manufacturing.





The Centre will feature specialised learning zones focused on applied AI, green pharma, renewable energy, and sustainable technologies. Participants will gain hands-on experience through industry-led projects, innovation cohorts, internships, mentorship, incubation support, and career-readiness programs.





Microsoft will contribute through its corporate social responsibility program, offering AI technologies, digital learning resources, employee mentorship, innovation challenges, and capacity-building programs.





The initiative is part of a national network of five Centres of Excellence being established across India, including Bangalore, Lucknow, Noida, and Shillong. Collectively, these centres aim to engage 1,00,000 youth in applied AI and green skills by 2030, while creating pathways to 50,000 jobs, internships, apprenticeships, and entrepreneurship opportunities. The Hyderabad facility, however, is the first to feature a dedicated green pharma track, positioning Telangana as a leader in sustainable pharmaceutical innovation.





Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu emphasised that the state’s future growth depends on building a workforce capable of leading AI-driven transformations in life sciences and manufacturing.





He noted that the Centre aligns with the state’s Green Pharma City strategy, which seeks to make Hyderabad a global hub for environmentally sustainable pharmaceutical production. The state aims to generate more than five lakh jobs in the life sciences ecosystem under this policy.





Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President of Microsoft India Development Centre, highlighted that “AI is becoming the operating system for sustainable industries.” He explained that combining applied AI with green skills will improve productivity and support sustainable pharmaceutical operations. He added that the Centre would help build a talent ecosystem for AI-powered Green Pharma.





Manav Subodh, Founder and CEO of the 1M1B Foundation, stated that the defining challenge of the next decade is not building more powerful AI, but preparing millions of young people to use AI to solve humanity’s greatest challenges.





He stressed that the Centre would prepare youth to apply AI to sustainability challenges and support Telangana’s Green Pharma plans.





The Centre is designed as both a workforce development and innovation hub, where learners will work on real industry problems. Its curriculum will cover sustainable manufacturing, resource efficiency, climate technologies, and responsible AI applications. Special emphasis will be placed on supporting women and first-generation learners, connecting them with internships and employment opportunities in the emerging green economy.





This initiative reflects Telangana’s ambition to combine its established pharmaceutical industry with cutting-edge AI capabilities and environmentally sustainable production methods. By integrating applied AI with green skills, the state seeks to position itself as a global destination for sustainable healthcare innovation.





Agencies







