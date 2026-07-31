



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he held a good call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. The two ministers discussed recent international developments and Ukraine’s efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace.





Sybiha briefed Jaishankar on the outcomes of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Washington, DC, and exchanged updates on their respective international contacts.





Sybiha emphasised that the consequences of the ongoing conflict extend far beyond Ukraine’s borders. He noted that attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea undermine freedom of navigation and disrupt global supply chains.





He stressed that such incidents pose a direct threat to global food security, given the importance of Ukraine’s grain exports to international markets. He also highlighted that instability in energy markets continues to affect countries far beyond the immediate region.





Reaffirming Ukraine’s commitment to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace, Sybiha encouraged India to play a more active role in peace efforts. He said both sides agreed to remain in close contact and continue their dialogue. His remarks underscored the importance Ukraine attaches to India’s role as a major global actor and a country with significant interests in maritime security and international stability.





The conversation between the two ministers came amid growing concerns over the safety of merchant vessels operating in the Black Sea. According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India, 13 Indian nationals are among the 15 crew members stranded aboard the cargo ship MV AMIR1 at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port.





Drone and missile attacks have intensified in the area, leaving the crew in what the union described as a grave and life‑threatening situation. The vessel remains caught in an active conflict zone with repeated strikes occurring nearby.





The union appealed to the Indian government, the ship’s owners, the vessel’s flag state and other relevant authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the crew’s safety and facilitate their evacuation. It also shared a video purportedly filmed from the vessel, showing thick smoke rising close to the port, underscoring the deteriorating security conditions.





As of now, neither the Ministry of External Affairs nor the shipping company has issued an official statement on the sailors’ situation.





This incident follows a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea in recent days. Earlier this week, India summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk to register a strong protest after an Indian seafarer was killed in an attack on the merchant vessel MV Omorfi.





The developments have heightened India’s concerns about the vulnerability of its nationals working aboard merchant ships in conflict zones and reinforced the urgency of diplomatic engagement with Ukraine.





India’s dialogue with Ukraine reflects New Delhi’s determination to safeguard its citizens and uphold international maritime norms.





The exchanges between Sybiha and Jaishankar highlight the growing importance of India‑Ukraine relations in the context of maritime security, humanitarian protection, and broader peace efforts.





Both sides appear committed to maintaining close communication as the situation in the Black Sea continues to evolve.





Agencies







