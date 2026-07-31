



An explosion struck a US‑owned liquefied natural gas vessel at Egypt’s Damietta Port on Wednesday after a drone attack, raising fears that the Middle East conflict is expanding into new energy hubs beyond its traditional Gulf theatre.





According to maritime security firm Ambrey, the blast occurred during cargo discharge operations at the port. The UK‑based company identified the ship as the US‑owned floating storage vessel Energos Winter, confirming that it was hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle while berthed at the facility.





Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources later confirmed that a fire broke out involving a storage vessel and a tugboat at Damietta Port. The ministry stressed that no casualties were reported and that the situation was handled immediately under emergency plans, with firefighting and safety teams deployed at the site. However, the statement did not specify the cause of the blaze.





The incident capped one of the most volatile days in recent weeks. Just hours earlier, US and Saudi forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran‑backed Popular Mobilisation Forces positions across Iraq.





The joint operation marked Riyadh’s first official acknowledgement of direct combat alongside Washington against Tehran‑aligned groups, following renewed attacks on American positions and the collapse of a brief operational pause.





In a parallel escalation, Iran confirmed that it had fired missiles at US military installations in Jordan and conducted maritime operations against vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran also rejected a diplomatic proposal from Oman for joint administration of the strategic waterway, signalling a complete breakdown in de‑escalation efforts.





Reacting to the developments, US President Donald Trump issued a fierce warning. “We’ll be hitting them hard,” he told Fox News, adding, “We’re going to beat the fucking shit out of them.” His remarks came shortly after he had halted bombardment campaigns, claiming the initial phase of operations was complete, a pause that now stands fully revoked.





The strike on Damietta underscores the vulnerability of energy infrastructure across the Middle East. The port is one of Egypt’s primary natural gas export hubs, and any disruption there sends immediate shockwaves through global markets. Brent crude futures surged by more than 8 per cent, climbing back above USD 90 per barrel, reversing earlier losses when traders had briefly priced in hopes of a diplomatic thaw.





The attack highlights how the conflict is no longer confined to the Gulf but is now threatening critical energy programs and facilities across the wider region. Analysts warn that the targeting of LNG terminals could have severe implications for global energy security, particularly as Europe and Asia increasingly rely on diversified supply routes through Egypt’s Mediterranean ports.





ANI







