



The US Consulate in downtown Toronto was struck by gunfire early Monday morning, marking the second such incident at the facility this year.





The attack triggered a high-speed police pursuit of a fleeing white sedan, intensifying concerns over security at the diplomatic mission.





An officer stationed near the consulate following the March 10 shooting heard gunfire at around 4:45 a.m. and immediately spotted a white Honda Accord without licence plates speeding away. Police pursued the vehicle along the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills Road but called off the chase after speeds exceeded 140 km/h, citing public safety risks. Aerial support was unavailable at the time.





Deputy Chief Frank Barredo described the shooting as “brazen” and “despicable,” stressing that the incident would be treated with utmost seriousness. Investigators recovered a single shell casing near the consulate and confirmed damage to the building’s façade. No injuries were reported.





The US embassy issued a statement thanking Toronto police for their rapid response. Authorities are still investigating the motive and the number of occupants in the vehicle. Toronto Police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer noted that the department currently relies on helicopters from provincial and regional police services but is scheduled to receive its own aircraft later this year.





Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the attack, calling it a “brazen assault” and emphasising her discussions with Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree on tackling gun violence and curbing the influx of illegal firearms. She vowed accountability, declaring, “We will get you.”





The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed its collaboration with Toronto police and international partners. Superintendent Jonathan Ko underscored that threats and violence against any persons in Canada are taken very seriously.





This incident comes just over four months after the March 10 shooting at the same location, which was classified as a national security incident. That earlier case led to the arrest of three individuals linked to local gun crimes involving hired youth. The recurrence of such attacks has heightened concerns about targeted violence against diplomatic missions in Canada.





University Avenue was temporarily cordoned off as more than a dozen police vehicles secured the area. Toronto Police spokesperson Ashley Visser later confirmed that the scene was cleared and the road reopened by Monday evening.





Agencies







