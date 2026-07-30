



The United States resumed air strikes on Iranian targets on Thursday, ending a short pause in operations. Axios reported that a senior American official confirmed the renewed bombardment, which followed Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles against a US military base in Jordan earlier this week.





US Central Command stated that all incoming missiles were intercepted, describing the incident as an attempted surprise attack originating from Iranian territory. While CENTCOM did not specify the installation, American outlets reported that the target was a US base in Jordan.





This marked Tehran’s first direct ballistic missile strike on an American compound since Washington temporarily halted its aerial campaign to allow space for diplomatic engagement. President Donald Trump reacted sharply, warning that Iran would face a severe counter-offensive.





In remarks to Fox News, he declared that the United States would respond forcefully to any aggression against its personnel, using unusually blunt language to underscore his position.





Parallel to the renewed strikes in Iran, US and Saudi forces conducted joint air raids late Tuesday against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. The Popular Mobilisation Forces reported at least 20 fatalities.





CENTCOM confirmed that the operation targeted logistics depots and arms storage facilities in eastern Iraq, framing it as retaliation for over 30 drone sorties launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against US troops and Saudi energy infrastructure.





Saudi authorities separately announced that their air defence systems had intercepted multiple drones aimed at oil installations in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, attributing the attacks to Iran-aligned groups operating from Iraq.





The escalation highlights a sharp rise in cross-border tensions between Washington and Tehran, even as indirect diplomatic contacts continue through regional intermediaries.





The strikes followed a suspension of the US air campaign last week, when officials said operations were paused to assess strategic conditions and explore diplomatic prospects. Earlier in the week, President Trump had expressed optimism about ongoing talks, suggesting there was a chance of progress, but warning that military operations would resume if dialogue failed.





The timing of the resumption also coincided with Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Discussions reportedly focused heavily on regional strategy concerning Iran, with US officials describing the talks as positive and productive.





The combination of renewed military action and diplomatic manoeuvring underscores the fragile balance between confrontation and negotiation in the current phase of US-Iran relations.





ANI







