



US Senator Rick Scott has sharply criticised Pakistan’s role in the delicate diplomatic manoeuvring between Washington and Tehran, warning that Islamabad’s credibility is deeply compromised, Economic Times reported





His remarks followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance at the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. US Senator Rick Scott has issued a sharp warning to Pakistan over what he described as its “double role” in the ongoing US‑Iran diplomatic process.





His remarks followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance at the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, where Sharif paid tribute to the cleric and pledged continued collaboration between Pakistan and Iran.





We need to remember who Pakistan really is in the middle of all this.



We’re talking about a country where bin Laden hid out for a decade, where they selectively enforce lopsided blasphemy laws to persecute Christians, and where the Prime Minister just praised the genocidal mass… https://t.co/7SRIGGwyI1 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 6, 2026





Scott, in a post on X, questioned Islamabad’s credibility as a mediator between Washington and Tehran. He recalled Pakistan’s chequered past, including the decade‑long concealment of Osama bin Laden, the enforcement of blasphemy laws against minorities, and Sharif’s praise for Khamenei, whom Scott labelled a “genocidal mass murdering tyrant.”





He argued that Pakistan was no more qualified to mediate than Qatar, which he accused of harbouring Hamas. He warned that the United States would be watching Pakistan’s actions closely.





Sharif’s presence in Tehran was highly symbolic. During the funeral ceremony, he described Khamenei as “a great scholar and leader whom millions of Muslims will remember,” adding that Pakistan and Iran would “march together under all circumstances.” His words were seen as a reaffirmation of Islamabad’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Tehran despite the tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and its confrontation with the United States and Israel.





The funeral procession itself was a major event in Tehran, drawing vast crowds dressed in black. Khamenei’s flag‑draped coffin, along with those of family members killed in an airstrike at the start of the conflict involving Israel and the United States, was carried through the capital.





Iranian authorities presented the ceremony as a demonstration of national unity. Anti‑US and anti‑Israel slogans were prominent, with mourners chanting against President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Effigies of Trump were displayed, and placards called for retaliation against perceived aggressors.





These developments come at a critical juncture. Efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain stalled, with talks expected to resume only after Khamenei’s burial. Key differences persist over Iran’s nuclear programme, the security of the Strait of Hormuz, and wider regional stability.





The United States has expressed scepticism about Pakistan’s role in this process, particularly in light of Sharif’s overtures to Tehran, which appear to contradict Washington’s expectations of a neutral mediator.





Scott’s intervention underscores the growing unease in Washington about Pakistan’s positioning. His remarks highlight the broader distrust within the US political establishment regarding Islamabad’s reliability in sensitive diplomatic negotiations.





With Iran signalling defiance and its supporters rallying in the streets, the path to renewed dialogue looks fraught with obstacles. Pakistan’s attempt to balance its ties with both Washington and Tehran may prove increasingly untenable as scrutiny intensifies.





Agencies







