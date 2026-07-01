



Citizens of Venezuela have expressed heartfelt gratitude as India’s relief operations under Operation Amistad continue to provide critical support in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes. Videos shared by the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X captured families thanking India for the care offered at the Indian Army Field Hospital.





One resident, after receiving treatment, praised the excellent medical care and acknowledged the service of Indian specialists. Another Venezuelan woman emphasised how the hospital installed by India had been immensely helpful to the local community, adding, “I am thankful to your country.”





Further testimonies highlighted the extraordinary quality of medical treatment. A Venezuelan woman stated that she had not seen such advanced care in the last sixty years, underscoring the impact of India’s humanitarian mission.





The Embassy of Venezuela in India also released visuals of the Indian Army Field Hospital set up in La Rinconada, Caracas. It confirmed that the initiative was part of bilateral cooperation, with specialised personnel deployed to assist those affected by the June 24 earthquakes.





India has intensified its humanitarian assistance by deploying rescue personnel, medicines, relief supplies, and field hospitals. Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally welcomed India’s support, recognising the significance of the aid during this national crisis.





The scale of destruction remains severe. According to CNN, the death toll has risen to 1,719, with 22,619 people affected, including 5,034 injured. Of the 855 buildings damaged, 189 have collapsed entirely. Rescue operations continue under difficult conditions as aftershocks persist.





The US Geological Survey has reported that 609 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquakes struck on June 24. It further estimates a 44 per cent probability that the final death toll could exceed 10,000, reflecting the magnitude of the disaster.





India’s Operation Amistad stands as a symbol of solidarity and humanitarian commitment. The deployment of field hospitals and medical specialists has not only provided immediate relief but also strengthened bilateral ties between India and Venezuela. The testimonies of Venezuelan citizens highlight the profound impact of India’s assistance, which has brought hope and healing during one of the darkest moments in the country’s history.





ANI







