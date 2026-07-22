



Vertotech Aerospace is actively advancing multiple space systems, ranging from small satellite launchers to highly autonomous satellite platforms and a patented heavy-lift system.





The company’s portfolio spans launch vehicles, satellite buses, crew systems, and hybrid payload technologies, positioning it as a significant force in India’s private space sector.





The company’s primary focus in small-satellite deployment centres on its localised rocket development, complemented by broad architecture patents for heavy-lift missions. This dual-track approach ensures coverage across both commercial and governmental orbital insertion requirements.





Vertotech is developing its own dedicated small-satellite launch platform named Vega. Engineered for commercial and governmental orbital insertion, Vega features re-startable engines to support complex multi-orbit configurations and precise constellation layouts. This capability is designed to meet the growing demand for constellation deployment and replenishment in Earth observation and communications.





For larger payloads, Vertotech holds Indian patents for the VIYAANA-HLV heavy-lift reusable launch vehicle. This system is benchmarked at a total stacked height of approximately 70 metres, with a gross lift-off mass of around 5,49,000 kg. It is capable of delivering payloads of up to 22,800 kg into Low Earth Orbit.





The first stage carries about 395,700 kg of propellant, while the second stage holds around 92,670 kg. The architecture features a two-stage reusable rocket with modular strap-on boosters and propulsive first-stage recovery, aligning with global trends in reusability and cost efficiency.





Vertotech also designs pre-qualified, customisable satellite buses built for fast deployment across Earth observation and communication spectrums. These platforms are engineered to reduce lead times and provide scalable solutions for operators requiring rapid orbital access.





Among its most advanced developments is an AI-powered CubeSat. The power system integrates triple-junction GaAs solar cells achieving efficiencies of 28–30%, supported by a 20 Wh Lithium-ion battery and a Maximum Power Point Tracking system.





Its Attitude Control System achieves fine pointing accuracy of ±0.1° using three-axis stabilisation managed by reaction wheels, magnetorquers, star trackers, and sun sensors. Onboard software is guided by an integrated real-time operating system with AI-driven autonomous decision-making and fail-safe recovery protocols.





Telemetry and communications are supported through UHF/VHF and S-band frequencies, utilising BPSK/QPSK modulation with up to 2 Watts of transmission power over a deployable helical antenna.





Vertotech’s microsatellite platform supports total satellite weights up to 500 kg with a projected mission lifetime of up to five years. Sensor layouts are optimised to handle scalable, robust solar arrays and optional electric propulsion systems, enabling active orbit station-keeping and advanced manoeuvring.





This makes the platform suitable for long-duration missions requiring flexibility in orbital adjustments.





The company also holds patents for integrated crew systems. The Vyoma-SAR™ capsule is a six-seat human-rated space capsule designed to match the VIYAANA-HLV stack.





It features advanced launch abort mechanisms, re-entry thermal shielding, and can scale up to a launch mass of approximately 10,000 kg. The capsule is intended for commercial space station docking or lunar mission profiles, reflecting Vertotech’s ambitions in human spaceflight.





Beyond structures, Vertotech’s sensor arrays focus on multi-sensor hybrid imaging satellites. These combine Synthetic Aperture Radar with Multi-Spectral Imaging to offer all-weather, day-and-night reconnaissance. Such hybrid payloads are designed to provide comprehensive intelligence capabilities across diverse operational environments.





Vertotech’s integrated approach, spanning launch vehicles, satellite platforms, crew systems, and hybrid payloads, underscores its ambition to establish a complete ecosystem in India’s private space sector.





By combining patented heavy-lift systems with AI-driven satellite technologies and human-rated capsules, the company is positioning itself as a versatile provider of next-generation space solutions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







