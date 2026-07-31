



Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies has developed an indigenous Man-Portable High-Altitude Anti-Drone System, marking another milestone in India’s growing counter-unmanned aerial systems capability.





The system is designed to provide frontline troops with a compact, mobile, and mission-ready solution against the increasing threat of drones in mountainous and remote border regions where conventional vehicle-mounted systems are impractical.





The system integrates advanced radio frequency detection, intelligent data fusion, and omni-directional jamming into a lightweight package that can be carried by soldiers, pack animals, all-terrain vehicles, or unmanned ground vehicles. This ensures operational mobility across diverse terrains and enables rapid deployment in contested high-altitude environments.





At its core lies Zen Technologies’ RF-Based Drone Detector, which employs Correlative Interferometry and Digital Beamforming techniques to determine the bearing of hostile drones with precision. This detector is linked to a Data Fusion and Command Centre that consolidates sensor inputs into a unified tactical picture. Operators can monitor threat zones, classify aerial threats, analyse spectrum activity, and make rapid engagement decisions.





The system offers a detection range of up to five kilometres and a jamming range of up to three kilometres. It continuously scans the 400 MHz to 6 GHz spectrum, enabling detection of drones across multiple frequencies.





Its omni-directional jamming capability disrupts both drone command links and Global Navigation Satellite System signals simultaneously. The system also supports multi-target and swarm detection, allowing forces to counter coordinated drone attacks effectively.





Operational capability is assured round the clock and in all weather conditions. The ability to detect and neutralise multiple drones simultaneously makes it particularly suited for contested border areas where adversaries increasingly deploy UAVs for surveillance, supply drops, or offensive operations.





Strategically, the introduction of portable counter-drone systems is vital for frontline force protection in high-altitude regions. Zen Technologies’ solution delivers scalable capability, enabling troops to detect, track, and neutralise aerial threats wherever missions demand.





This reinforces India’s indigenous defence ecosystem by providing combat-ready tools tailored for modern mountain warfare.





Zen Technologies Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, has over three decades of experience in defence training and anti-drone solutions. The company has filed more than 200 patents and shipped over 10,000 systems globally.





Its dedicated research and development facility continues to update its portfolio with new solutions for emergent threats.





This unveiling further demonstrates its commitment to strengthening India’s defence preparedness through indigenous innovation.





Agencies







