



Zen Technologies has unveiled its High-Altitude Man-Portable Anti-Drone System (MPADS) on 26 July 2026, coinciding with Kargil Vijay Diwas, CNBCTV18 reported





This marks a significant expansion in its indigenous defence technology portfolio. The system introduces a lightweight counter-unmanned aerial solution tailored for troops operating in remote and mountainous terrain where conventional vehicle-mounted systems are impractical.





The MPADS is designed to address the growing threat of drone usage in high-altitude battlefields. It provides a compact, mission-ready solution that integrates advanced radio frequency detection, intelligent data fusion, and omni-directional jamming.





The system is engineered for rapid deployment and can be carried by soldiers, pack animals, all-terrain vehicles, or unmanned ground vehicles, ensuring mobility across diverse operational environments.





At its core lies Zen Technologies’ RF-Based Drone Detector, which employs Correlative Interferometry and Digital Beamforming techniques to accurately determine the bearing of hostile drones. This detector is integrated with a Data Fusion and Command Centre that consolidates sensor inputs into a single tactical picture. Operators can monitor threat zones, classify aerial threats, analyse spectrum activity, and make rapid engagement decisions.





The system offers a drone detection range of up to 5 km and a jamming range of up to 3 km. It performs continuous wideband RF scanning across the 400 MHz to 6 GHz spectrum, enabling detection of drones across multiple frequencies.





Its omni-directional jamming capability disrupts both drone command links and Global Navigation Satellite System signals simultaneously. The MPADS also supports multi-target and swarm detection, allowing forces to counter coordinated drone attacks effectively.





Operational capability is assured round the clock and in all weather conditions. The system’s ability to detect and neutralise multiple drones simultaneously makes it particularly suited for contested border areas where adversaries increasingly deploy UAVs for surveillance, supply drops, or offensive operations.





Strategically, the introduction of portable counter-drone capabilities is vital for frontline force protection in high-altitude regions. Zen Technologies’ latest solution delivers scalable capability, enabling troops to detect, track, and neutralise aerial threats wherever missions demand. This reinforces India’s indigenous defence ecosystem by providing combat-ready tools tailored for modern mountain warfare.





Zen Technologies Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, has over three decades of experience in defence training and anti-drone solutions. The company has applied for more than 200 patents and shipped over 10,000 systems globally.





Its dedicated research and development facility continues to update the portfolio with new solutions for emergent threats. This unveiling further demonstrates its commitment to strengthening India’s defence preparedness through indigenous innovation.





Agencies







