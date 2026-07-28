



The Arjun MBT’s troubled journey highlights how shifting requirements, import reliance, and logistical challenges undermined India’s indigenous tank ambitions, while Zorawar’s roadmap and survivability upgrades aim to correct those mistakes with faster timelines, modular design, and NATO-level protection standards.





The Zorawar light tank was conceived in 2017 by the then Director General Mechanised Forces to meet India’s high-altitude armoured requirements, Bharat Shakti reported





The 2020 Ladakh stand-off exposed the urgent need for a twenty-five-ton-class platform that was air-portable, powerful, and survivable in unforgiving terrain.





Sanctioned soon after, Project Zorawar moved at an unusually fast pace, delivering a prototype in record time. Yet speed cannot justify compromises in capability or indigenisation.





Tank design is inherently complex, requiring advanced technology. Trials have already been conducted above 4,200 metres, with further evaluations underway in desert and high-altitude terrain.





The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment and L&T deserve credit for rapid delivery. However, two critical areas now demand course correction: import dependency in major assemblies and the challenge of meeting qualitative requirements.





A light tank is an assembly of subsystems, and self-reliance must be measured component by component. The hull and suspension are largely indigenous, but the engine, turret, gun, optics, fire control system, and active protection remain heavily import-dependent.





Current indigenous content is only 40–45% by value. While off-the-shelf imports were acceptable for a prototype, they are unsustainable for serial production without a clear indigenisation roadmap.





Qualitative requirements pose another challenge. The weight limit of 25 tonnes plus 10% and the demand for NATO STANAG Level 6 protection have not been met. The imported turret restricts upgrades, leaving protection at STANAG Level 4, which is inadequate against even APC-mounted weapons.





Survivability must be redefined to include active and passive protection against drones, loitering munitions, and electronic threats. The Army has shown willingness to accept prototypes with sub-qualitative capabilities, provided upgrades are guaranteed. This must be institutionalised with accountability and timelines.





High-altitude deployment further complicates matters. Engines lose 20–25% power in rarefied conditions, making the desired power-to-weight ratio of 25:1, ideally 30:1, critical. Without this, mobility and combat effectiveness are compromised.





India’s experience with the Arjun MBT offers cautionary lessons. Arjun suffered from weight creep, cost overruns, spares shortages, import dependency, and stretched timelines. Indigenous ammunition failures and unreliable fire control systems plagued its induction.





Zorawar was designed to avoid these pitfalls, but risks remain unless the focus shifts from indigenous content to indigenous design.





Zorawar must not be seen as a lighter MBT but as a connected, survivable node in a contested, sensor-saturated environment. Future deterrence along the LAC will depend on platforms that detect first, share data instantly, and survive electronic and kinetic threats.





Nine capabilities are essential: integrated active protection, battlefield management systems, electronic hardening, drone and counter-UAS suites, modularity for upgrades, robust spares and ammunition provisioning, user doctrine and training, ecosystem-specific logistics for high-altitude operations, and mission reliability supported by recovery, bridging, and command variants.





Five steps can keep the program on track. First, publish an assembly-wise indigenisation roadmap with year-on-year targets for the engine, gun, and optics, backed by ring-fenced funding. Second, prioritise indigenous design over mere content.





Third, ensure Zorawar competes within India’s broader tank development roadmap, adopting a spiral upgrade approach. Fourth, visualise Zorawar as a complete ecosystem for high-altitude operations. Fifth, learn from Arjun’s mistakes and avoid repeating them.





Indigenisation Roadmap For Zorawar

Hybrid Approach: Unlike Arjun’s full-indigenous ambition, Zorawar blends domestic design with foreign collaboration, ensuring faster delivery while securing technology transfer.

Key Assemblies: The 105 mm Cockerill turret is co-developed for Indian needs, while Cummins engines are being locally assembled. Bharat Forge is developing indigenous gun systems.

Timeline: First prototype unveiled in 2024, user trials began in 2025, and induction is targeted for 2027 with an initial order of 59 tanks.

Private Sector Role: Companies like Bharat Forge, Tata, and Mahindra are actively involved, marking a departure from the state-sector dominance seen in Arjun.





Zorawar remains a sound and necessary response to India’s northern threats. The Armoured Corps needs a tank that arrives on time, delivers required capabilities, survives modern threats, and integrates into the multidomain kill web.





The program has already demonstrated unprecedented speed. What it now requires is disciplined design, realistic qualitative requirements, and user support to ensure continuity. With honest effort and institutional backing, Zorawar can become the indigenous light tank India urgently needs.





Agencies







