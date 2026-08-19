Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, stated that while platforms and weapons will always remain central to warfare, today’s battlefields and battle airspace are increasingly defined by information superiority, network-centric operations, and split-second decision making.





He emphasised that success in multi-domain operations depends on reducing and shortening the OODA loop — observe, orient, decide, and act — so that decisions and actions can be taken faster than the adversary.





Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Centre for Aerospace Power & Strategic Studies (CAPSS) and Indian Military Review (IMR) at Subroto Park, he explained that the objective in modern battle is to sense better, understand faster, decide with confidence, engage precisely, and assess continuously.





He highlighted the critical role of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which integrates sensors, communications, and shooters into a unified system.





He underlined that while the act part of the OODA loop comes from platforms and weapons, the observe, orient, and decide aspects are driven by surveillance, C4I2 (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, and Information), and electro-optics.





He stressed that these cannot be treated in silos but must be integrated into a system of systems to achieve operational superiority.





Surveillance, he said, acts as persistent eyes and ears across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains. Electro-optics provide precision through high-definition thermal imaging, multi-spectral targeting, and optimal identification in diverse environments. C4I2 serves as the central nervous system, fusing disparate sensors into real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness for commanders.





Integration of these systems, he noted, is not just an engineering goal but a combat multiplier. He also warned that as network-centric operations accelerate, networks themselves may become targets, making cyber security, resilience, and interoperability critical. Standardised protocols and self-reliant communication systems are essential, ensuring that all sensors, platforms, and ISR assets operate on the same network and speak a common digital language.





He emphasised that interoperability must be a design principle, not an afterthought. Modern networks will face electronic threats in cyber, electronic warfare, and spoofing domains, so the C4I2 backbone must be self-healing and resilient enough to function in dense EW environments.





Air Marshal Singh called for a triple helix partnership between the military, industry, and academia to solve these complex challenges. He urged R&D organisations and industry partners to deliver systems that are ready to deploy and tested under extreme conditions.





He encouraged start-ups and MSMEs to collaborate rather than compete, and asked larger DPSUs to support and mentor smaller, agile players instead of treating them as rivals.





He also stressed that military leaders must be ready to integrate modern technologies into operational plans, focusing on solving operational problems rather than simply acquiring systems. He concluded that while platforms and weapons will remain vital, the future of warfare will increasingly revolve around information, integration, and faster decision making.





The seminar also discussed interoperability, cyber security, and resilience, with Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance) Lt Gen Rahul R Singh in attendance.





PTI







