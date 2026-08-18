



The Independence Day weekend brought a special moment for Indians as Discovery Channel India released its two-part documentary Declassified: Operation Sindoor.





The series tells the untold story of Operation Sindoor through the voices of those who planned, led, and executed it. The release has been met with widespread appreciation, with many praising the detailed account of India’s military response during the May 2025 standoff with Pakistan.





The documentary has received rave reviews across social and political circles. Among those who praised it was Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Shiv Sena MP (UBT). In a post on X, she described the series as a fantastic effort to showcase the unified operations of all three arms of the defence forces.





She criticised the decision to place the documentary behind a paywall, arguing that it should have been made freely accessible to every citizen. She warned that restricting access could allow misinformation to spread internationally and diminish the recognition of the armed forces’ immense efforts.





The film recounts India’s strikes on terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, which killed 26 civilians. Seventy-one hours into Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to target Delhi with a high-speed missile.





The missile was intercepted over Sirsa, Haryana, by the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system. National security analyst Nitin Gokhale explained that this attack forced India to escalate its response.





India’s retaliation involved the Air Force launching BrahMos cruise missiles against Pakistani airbases. Eleven bases were struck, including Rafiqui, Sukkur, Rahim Yar Khan, Nur Khan, Sargodha, Bholari, and Jacobabad.





Air Marshal Awadesh Bharti stated that the intent was to keep the strikes calibrated and measured, while demonstrating India’s ability to hit at will. The attacks paralysed Pakistan’s air defence mechanisms, leaving runways, hangars, and aircraft damaged.





Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted that India engaged Pakistan across a front of nearly 1,200 kilometres, penetrating 200 kilometres deep into its territory. He emphasised that all weapons reached their intended targets, showcasing the effectiveness of India’s systems.





The BrahMos missile was central to this success, with its high speed making interception difficult and its destructive power far greater than slower weapons.





The documentary also reveals the diplomatic and military exchanges that followed. Pakistan’s DGMO, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah, reached out to India after the BrahMos strikes, requesting a ceasefire.





Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India’s DGMO, recalled Abdullah saying: “Sir, having hit so many BrahMos missiles at us, you should now be satisfied, and we can bring this to a stop.” India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval confirmed that once Pakistan repeatedly asked for a ceasefire, India agreed, making it clear that prolonging the conflict was unnecessary. Hostilities ceased at around 5:30 pm on May 10, 2025.





Simultaneously, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir contacted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seeking urgent intervention. Rubio relayed Pakistan’s request to India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, but India insisted that communication should occur directly between the two DGMOs. This reinforced India’s stance against third-party mediation.





The documentary has been hailed by nationalists for providing insights into India’s successful operation. It underscores the unified role of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in delivering a decisive blow to Pakistan’s military infrastructure.





It also highlights India’s refusal to accept external mediation, its reliance on indigenous weapons like the BrahMos, and its ability to strike deep inside enemy territory. The series conveys a clear message that India’s tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, and that it can act decisively when provoked.





Agencies







