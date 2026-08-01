



India’s mobile phone exports have witnessed an extraordinary surge, rising 165 times over the past decade to reach approximately ₹2.59 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. This marks a dramatic increase from just ₹1,500 crore in FY 2014-15, according to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement in Parliament.





Domestic mobile phone production has also expanded significantly, growing around 33 times during the same period. Production rose from ₹18,000 crore in FY 2014-15 to ₹6.27 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, underscoring India’s transformation into a global hub for smartphone manufacturing.





The broader electronics manufacturing sector has experienced nearly sevenfold growth. Output increased from about ₹1.9 lakh crore in FY 2014-15 to ₹13.11 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. Exports of electronics rose 11 times, climbing from nearly ₹38,000 crore to ₹4.24 lakh crore, reflecting the success of targeted government policies.





The government has implemented measures to strengthen electronics manufacturing across the value chain, including semiconductors and memory chips. The Semicon India Program, launched in January 2022, has been pivotal in supporting semiconductor fabrication units, display fabs, packaging facilities, and indigenous chip design capabilities.





Progress in memory chip manufacturing has already been achieved. Micron is producing DRAM, NAND Flash Memory, and Solid State Drives in India, while Sahasra is manufacturing NAND Flash Memory. This marks a significant step in diversifying India’s electronics ecosystem.





Global memory chip supplies have tightened due to rising demand from artificial intelligence servers, data centres, and advanced computing applications. This has led to firmer memory chip prices, making domestic production even more critical for India’s strategic positioning.





The Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 to further strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem. This initiative aims to expand opportunities in semiconductor manufacturing, chip design, and related industries, while ensuring resilience in India’s electronics supply chain.





The government emphasised that these initiatives will help meet both domestic and global demand, while advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. By building a robust and resilient electronics manufacturing ecosystem, India is positioning itself as a trusted global supply chain hub.





Agencies







