







External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday emphasised that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers must be avoided under any circumstance during a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.





The two leaders discussed the evolving security situation in West Asia, with India reiterating its deep concerns over the ongoing hostilities.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that he had conveyed India’s strong condemnation of such attacks and urged restraint. He stressed that India supports dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward. He noted that he was apprised of Iran’s perspective on current developments and ongoing discussions, underlining India’s consistent position of encouraging peaceful engagement.





According to a statement issued by Araghchi on Telegram, the conversation also covered bilateral relations alongside regional developments. The Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed that the two sides exchanged views on both the state of ties and the broader regional crisis.





The dialogue comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, particularly concerning the safety of commercial shipping routes and seafarers along the Strait of Hormuz. India has repeatedly voiced concern over the targeting of civilian infrastructure and maritime crew members, calling for de-escalation and adherence to international law.





On Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives since the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia.





Singh detailed that the fatalities included eight in Oman, four in the UAE, two in Kuwait, one in Saudi Arabia, and one in Iraq. He further reported that 75 Indians have been injured across the region, comprising 32 in the UAE, 24 in Oman, 13 in Kuwait, four in Qatar, one in Saudi Arabia, and one in Israel.





India’s position remains clear: maritime safety and the protection of seafarers are paramount, and any attacks on commercial vessels are unacceptable. New Delhi continues to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy, urging all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise peace and stability in the region.





ANI







