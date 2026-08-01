



Russia is reported to be supplying Iran with electronic intelligence, including satellite surveillance and signals intelligence, according to NBC News.





This intelligence is said to be enabling Tehran to strengthen its air defence systems and improve the operational accuracy of its military forces. The information allegedly allows Iran to better identify US forces during aerial operations and could potentially assist in disrupting American aircraft and weapons systems.





US and European officials familiar with the matter have indicated that Moscow’s intelligence sharing is equipping Iran with enhanced capabilities to protect critical military assets. It is also believed to be improving the precision of Iranian drone and missile strikes at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.





These developments follow earlier claims that Russia had shared intelligence on the location of US forces in West Asia.





Neither Moscow nor Tehran has publicly commented on the reported intelligence cooperation, and the assertions remain independently unverified. However, the speculation comes against the backdrop of a deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.





In January, Russia and Iran signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement covering defence, trade, energy, and security cooperation, though it stopped short of a formal mutual defence pact.





Russia has maintained strong military ties with Iran since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. Western governments have accused Tehran of supplying drones and other military equipment to Moscow for use in Ukraine, allegations both countries have consistently denied. At the same time, Russia has expressed firm political support for Iran following recent US and Israeli strikes against Iranian military and nuclear facilities.





The intelligence sharing, if confirmed, would mark a significant escalation in the military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. It would also highlight the growing alignment of their strategic interests in the face of Western pressure. Analysts suggest that such collaboration could complicate US operations in the region, particularly in safeguarding commercial shipping and maintaining aerial superiority.





The strengthening of ties between Russia and Iran underscores a broader shift in global alliances, with both nations seeking to counterbalance US influence. Their cooperation in defence and intelligence is likely to have far-reaching implications for regional stability, especially as tensions continue to rise in the Gulf and West Asia.





ANI







