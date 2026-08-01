



India’s developmental assistance to Sri Lanka has now exceeded 7.5 billion US dollars, marking a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation. This support spans all 25 districts of the island nation, reflecting the breadth of India’s engagement in diverse sectors including housing, healthcare, education, railways, energy, and livelihoods.





More than 850 million US dollars of this assistance has been extended in the form of grants, underscoring the people-oriented nature of these projects.





The announcement was made by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha during a review meeting co-chaired with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Anil Jayantha Fernando. The High Commission in Colombo highlighted the transparent execution of these initiatives, which utilise local materials and workforce to strengthen Sri Lanka’s domestic economy while addressing community priorities.





On 21 July, High Commissioner Jha met Chulamanee Chartsuwan, the newly appointed Secretary General of the Colombo Plan. He assured her of India’s continued support to the organisation’s Capacity Building Program and discussed initiatives planned for the Plan’s 75th anniversary year.





The Colombo Plan, comprising 26 member states, is built on the principles of self-help and mutual cooperation, aiming to advance human capital development and foster South-South collaboration.





Earlier, on 14 July, Jha and Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry Secretary Anil Jasinghe signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which India will provide grant funding for medical equipment at the Base Hospital in Deniyaya.





The grant amounts to 600 million Sri Lankan rupees and is part of a disaster preparedness strategy, as the hospital is being relocated from a high-risk zone. The relocation is expected to be completed within three years, with equipment delivery and installation scheduled to coincide with the final construction phases.





This initiative forms part of India’s 450 million US dollar assistance package earmarked for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah. The package includes support for healthcare infrastructure, housing, and livelihood restoration, reflecting India’s dual focus on humanitarian relief and long-term development.





India’s developmental partnership with Sri Lanka is driven by priorities identified by the Sri Lankan government and its citizens. The projects target capacity building, human resource advancement, support for vulnerable communities, and infrastructure development. They also extend to key social sectors such as housing, healthcare, education, industry, transport, and livelihood generation, ensuring a comprehensive approach to national recovery and growth.





The Indian mission in Colombo emphasised that these initiatives have drawn wide appreciation for their transparent and inclusive execution. By engaging local communities and resources, the projects not only deliver tangible benefits but also contribute to strengthening Sri Lanka’s economic resilience.





India’s assistance exceeding 7.5 billion US dollars demonstrates the scale and depth of its commitment to Sri Lanka. It highlights the growing bilateral ties between the two neighbours and reinforces India’s role as a reliable partner in both humanitarian and developmental spheres.





ANI







