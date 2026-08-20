



India’s AMCA program faces its toughest hurdle in propulsion, with Reliance–Rolls-Royce entering the race against Safran–GTRE to deliver a sovereign fighter engine, military veteran and strategic affairs analyst Col. Danvir Singh reported





The contest is not just about who builds it, but whether India can finally master the most complex domain of aerospace technology.





India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program is entering a decisive phase. The challenge is not the stealth airframe or avionics, but the engine that will power the fighter. For decades, propulsion has remained India’s Achilles’ heel in combat aviation.





Just before Independence Day, Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce announced their strategic intent to co-develop and manufacture an indigenous combat engine for the AMCA.





The partnership proposes the creation of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India, designed to deliver end-to-end capabilities across design, development, manufacturing, testing, production, and through-life support.





This marks Reliance’s entry into military aviation and Rolls-Royce’s deepening commitment to India’s aerospace ecosystem.





The announcement introduces a new contender into India’s fighter-engine race, alongside the Safran–GTRE collaboration. Safran has already been selected for a 120 kilonewton high-thrust engine research contract for the AMCA MK-2, pending final Cabinet Committee on Security approval.





The Reliance–Rolls-Royce proposal, meanwhile, promises full technology transfer, including critical know-how in hot-section metallurgy and single-crystal turbine blade design.





India’s struggle with propulsion is well documented. The Kaveri engine program, launched in the 1980s, failed to meet thrust and weight requirements, leaving the TEJAS dependent on imported GE F404 and F414 engines.





The AMCA MK-1 is planned to fly with the GE F414, but future variants demand a more powerful 110–130 kN class engine with supercruise capability. Without indigenous capability, India risks repeating the dependency cycle.





The Reliance–Rolls-Royce partnership is framed as a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Anant Ambani emphasised that India’s strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies, while Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç described the tie-up as a milestone in building a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem.





The stakes are high. Pakistan is moving closer to inducting China’s J-35 stealth fighter, and India’s Air Force operates only 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5. Delays in engine development could critically impact India’s ability to field a fifth-generation fighter in time.





The real question, however, is larger than who builds the engine. It is whether India can finally master the technological complexity of propulsion — from advanced materials and turbine cooling to combustion dynamics and digital engine controls. Success would not only power the AMCA but also establish India as a global player in advanced propulsion systems.





The Reliance–Rolls-Royce alliance, the Safran–GTRE collaboration, and the fall back reliance on GE engines together form a high-stakes triad. India’s future in combat aviation depends on whether one of these paths delivers a truly indigenous, high-thrust fighter engine.





Agencies







